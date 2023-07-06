Yuvika Choudhary, Prine Narula have been planning a child 'since we married, but it is in God's hands'

Yuvika Choudhary has said that she and her husband Prince Narula have been planning a child ever since they got married, but "it is in God's hands". Yuvika and Prince have been together for seven years now and have often negated pregnancy rumours. (Also read: Azma Fallah says Yuvika Choudhary blocked her from Prince Narula's Instagram) Yuvika Chaudhary talks about her plans to have a baby with Prince Narula.(Instagram)

Yuvika and Prince got married in 2016 and have been together ever since. They first met on Bigg Boss 9. Prince even proposed to her just days after meeting her and presented her a heart-shaped paratha. However, he also flirted with Nora Fatehi on the Salman Khan reality show, before getting back with Yuvika after the show ended.

Yuvika on having kids

Asked about the societal pressure to have kids, Yuvika told ETimes, “Before marriage, people persistent…'shadi kra lo (get married)'. Thereafter, they get on to you with, ‘when are you having a kid’. No one asks, when are you getting a diamond (laughs). We have been planning a child since we married, but it is in god’s hands, and we do not question his plans.”

Yuvika on pregnancy amid pandemic

Earlier, Yuvika had said that it was scary to have kids as the coronavirus pandemic continued to stall all walks of life. “It is scary to get pregnant. I get surprised to see people getting pregnant. I wonder how they managed to do so. It is terrifying to be pregnant and be in one place and not step out. Having a baby in this time of health crisis… I salute to those who have done it like some of my own friends including Kishwar M Rai, who along with husband Suyyash welcomed a baby boy in August,” she had told Hindustan Times in a 2021 interview.

In 2020, she had told ETimes that soon after marriage, speculations around pregnancy begin. She added that many actors are about to have babies, and that may have fuelled rumours that she was pregnant. She had also said that pregnancy will happen “when it is supposed to happen, but later”.

Yuvika and Prince: The Professional front

Prince Narula is currently seen as one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty. Sonu Sood is the host of the show. Yuvika was seen in the crime thriller Cyber Vaar and the web series Roohaniyat last year.

