Sonu Sood makes dosa for Rhea Chakraborty on Roadies sets, internet reacts to him calling a crew member 'Chinese'

Sonu Sood decided to don the chef's hat, while shooting for MTV Roadies 19 recently. He prepared and served dosas and bhatures to the crew, including actor Rhea Chakraborty. She is one of the gang leaders on the show, while Sonu is the host. They are currently shooting for the show in Himachal Pradesh. Sonu shared the video of him cooking on Instagram. (Also read| Rhea Chakraborty on TV return with Roadies 19: Feels good to be back) Sonu Sood prepares dosa for Rhea Chakraborty.

Sonu Sood, the chef

The video opened with Sonu standing near a dosa stall and prepping his tawa (pan) as he declared, "Hyderabad me dosa ki dukaan kholi thi, aaj yaha pe khuli hai (Earlier, I opened a dosa shop in Hyderabad, and now it is open here)."

He then invited Rhea and asked her if she wanted a dosa. "Aap banaenge to kyu nahi khaungi (Why won't I eat it if you prepare it)," she said as she walked closer to him. He then asked for her filling preferences and she demanded a plain dosa without the potato mash. Sonu assured her, “Itni badi star aayi hai (Such a big star is here) so the dosas will certainly be as crispy as she likes.” Rhea also asked for the price of Sonu's dosa but he said, "Arre free me hai, le jaao (It is all free, take it along)."

Sonu's bhature

After handing over a plate to Rhea, Sonu also called for another person and said, "Ye China see yaha sirf dosa khane aayi hai (She came from China, just for the dosas)," before handing over one masala dosa to her. He also rolled and fried a few bhaturas.

Sonu shared the video and wrote, “Dosa aur bhature ki franchise chahiye to sampark karein (Contact if you want to get the franchise of dosa and bhature).” Fans flooded the comment section of the post with praises for the actor. One wrote, “Sonu Sood sir ke real fan's respect button.”

Reactions to Sonu's video

The internet did not receive Sonu's comment on his crew member well. One internet user wrote, "Did he just call her Chinese?" while another one commented, “Sir, have some shame. That girl whom you are calling is from our country. She can be from North East or Ladakh. She is not from China. Have some shame, what example you are setting?”

This is not the first time that Sonu displayed his culinary skills on a set. In April 2021, he was spotted preparing dosas on the sets of Acharya in Hyderabad. In a video that Sonu had shared, he said, “It’s a special powder used in the South. I am often asked by the makers of my next venture to come on the set on my off days to make dosa for people because of my excellent cooking skills.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail