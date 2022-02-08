Ram Charan says it was not his decision to work with father Chiranjeevi in Acharya: 'Director and script demanded it'

Actor Ram Charan has revealed that working with his father, actor Chiranjeevi in the upcoming Telugu film Acharya was a creative call that the film’s director Koratala Siva took. In a new interview, he clarified that he didn't take the call to act in Acharya just because he’s the co-producer of the film. He also said that being a part of the same film as Chiranjeevi meant a lot to his mother.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan worked together in the Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter. However, he had a brief role in the film. This is the first time that they’ll be featuring together in full-length roles.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Ram Charan said, “I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices...like someone from outside the family of course. However, our director, Koratala Siva sir had decided somehow, one day, to call me and say, 'I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya), but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it.”

He also said, “(It was) not like we both decided (Chiranjeevi and him)...come on, let's make a movie together. I think the director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother."

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu films after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Ram Charan.

The film is set to release on April 29 after its original February opening was pushed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the producers announced recently. The Telugu drama was earlier set to release theatrically on February 4 and will now arrive in theatres on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. It is backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Acharya began filming in 2020 but faced delays in production due to Covid-19. The film is presented by Surekha Konidela.

