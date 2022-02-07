Chiranjeevi returns to work post recovery from Covid-19, shares pics from sets

Actor Chiranjeevi, who recently tested Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms, has tested negative and returned to the sets of his upcoming Telugu film. He took to Twitter to announce about his health and and that he’s back to work with full steam.

Chiranjeevi tweeted: “Tested negative. Back to work and back in action with full steam. Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled and energised (sic).”

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Telugu film Godfather; a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The film, as per reports, might also star Salman Khan in a cameo. Salman’s role was originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer.

He shared pictures from the sets of the movie upon his return.

Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised! pic.twitter.com/zFqzrOxBCv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Fans took to comments section and lauded Chiranjeevi’s commitment. One fan wrote in Telugu: “Hats off to your dedication (sic).” Another fan also wrote in Telugu that his dedication deserves to be lauded.

Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumored to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan’s pair.

Also read: Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej make dosas at Mega family's Sankranti celebration. Watch

Acharya will be the first film to have Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan sharing the frame in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the offing. Recently, it was announced that he will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Chiranjeevi also has a Telugu project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail