Chiranjeevi and Varun Tej make dosas at Mega family's Sankranti celebration. Watch

Superstar Chiranjeevi celebrated Sankranti with his extended family with lots of socializing and some dosa-making from the actor. In videos shared by Chiranjeevi and his nephew actor Varun Tej, the family can be seen celebrating Pongal and Sankranti, while the two actors make dosas for them.

Chiranjeevi posted a video of the celebrations on his Instagram with the caption, “Happy Bhogi. Happy Sankranti. He began the video with a message to the fans, saying, “Andariki Bhogi Sankranti subhakankshalu (Wish everyone a happy Bhogi and Sankranti)”. He then pans the camera to other members at the gathering--which appears to be in a large, open lawn. The guests include Nagendra Babu, Varun Teja, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Dharam Tej, Niharika, and Vaishnav Tej among others. Each family member extends Sankranti and Pongal wishes to the camera.

Varun shared a separate video from the celebration on his Instagram Reels, captioning it, “Dosa making 101 with boss! @chiranjeevikonidela”. He added the hashtag #Bhogi2022. The video shows the two actors making dosas for others and indulging in a playful cook-off. As Chiranjeevi realizes that Varun’s dosa looks better than his, he playfully spoils it and calls it an upma, drawing laughs from others present.

The Allu-Konidela family--known as the Mega Family--is one of the largest and most successful film families in the country. They have given some of the biggest actors and filmmakers to the Telugu industry.

The year has started on a good note for the mega family. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has been breaking pandemic-era box office records nationally while Ram Charan’s RRR is set to release this year. Chiranjeevi himself will be seen in two Telugu films this year--Godfather and Acharya.

