We Would Have Not Reached At This Point If Local Bodies Did Their Job: Raveena Tandon On SC Verdict On Stray Dogs

The recent SC verdict on the relocation of the strays to the shelters in Delhi-NCR has sparked a debate on the social media. Actor Raveena Tandon, who remains in the mews for her love for dogs has an interesting take. Raveena Tandon opens up on SC's verdict on stray dogs in Delhi

In an exclusive conversation with HT City, Raveena shares her insights on the verdict.

“I feel where the population of indies have increased, it is honestly not these poor dogs to be blamed. It means the vaccination and sterilisation drives aren’t done by local bodies,” she says.

“If that was a success, or the money and infrastructure was set properly, I don’t think we would have reached this point. Local bodies are responsible for the strays in their communities and sterilisation is the need of the hour,” she further adds.

On the film front, Raveena was last in a wedding drama Ghudchadi and will be seen next in Welcome To The Jungle which is currently under production.

About The Verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) be rounded up within eight weeks and housed in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities, making it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, hearing a petition registered on its own motion on the “alarming and disturbing” rise in stray dog attacks, ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. It directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up “within four hours” of a complaint.