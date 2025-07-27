Raveena Tandon confirms Aranyak season 2 is officially not happening: They are not able to crack a good script

Raveena Tandon made her foray into the OTT world with the 2021 web series Aranyak. The thriller was an instant hit, and a sequel season was also announced soon after seeing its success. It’s been over three years since the show but there hasn’t been any development on season 2, and now the actor confirms to us that it’s officially not on the cards. Raveena Tandon in Aranyak

“It’s not happening,” Raveena Tandon says, adding, “Now I can say it. Earlier, we all had hope. In fact, I think season two was written as well, but I am not sure what the platform has in mind. Every time they say, ‘oh my God, it was a great show and one of our highest-viewed shows immediately after COVID’. That was a role so close to my heart, and I loved playing that character. But I don't think they were able to crack a good script for season two. And then the expectations were so high, so they didn't want to spoil that.”

However, Raveena credits the web platform for giving a new direction to her career, and not just her, but many of the stars of the ’90s. “It has opened more avenues for us because there are so many characters that we would have loved to play around with. We love to add to the essence of a character, experimenting with different roles, which we are getting a chance to do on OTT. Honestly, we wouldn't have got a chance to do that in a movie, because there, you are kind of encapsulating the entire story in those 2 –2.5 hours. So how much can you really focus and play around with those little traits of a character that you want to add in. It becomes very interesting to get that kind of scope to play around with your role in the freedom you get with shows and OTT,” she says.

Amongst those varied opportunities is also her second series, Karmma Calling, where Raveena got to play a grey-shade character. “Secretly, even though being a heroine at heart, I've always wanted to do a negative role because I feel they have more fun. And why do only the villains and vamps should have all the fun?” she quips, adding, “It's like an entire rainbow of different colours, varieties and different roles that one should try as an actor. One shouldn’t limit themselves, but push themselves beyond boundaries to see what is something they've not done before and will they be able to successfully carry it off? Thankfully, this year the awards are coming in for negative roles and that is a positive new beginning for me.”