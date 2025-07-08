Raveena Tandon on South cinema's success: Their stories are rooted in culture and heritage

Raveena Tandon is coming back to Tamil cinema after 24 years with Vijay Antony co-starrer Lawyer. Ecstatic about the same, the actor tells us, “I'm excited and nervous because I know I have to brush up my Tamil all over again.” Raveena Tandon(Photo: Instagram)

Apart from Tamil, Raveena Tandon has worked in Telugu and Kannada as well, with KGF Chapter 2 (2022) being her most recent South release. All praise for the South industry, the actor says, “I have always worked in the south industry, right from the beginning in ’92 because I always found their films intriguing. This is not that I'm saying now, you could pick up any of my interviews from the ’90s and I have said the same thing. Their stories are so deeply rooted with their culture and heritage, and they are not trying to serve the west. That’s why somehow most of their films are hits.”

The 52-year-old adds, “The films that I've done there, they still believe so much in their traditions and rituals. They are rooted at the ground level, which is very important to have a mass connect. They have a ratio of probably more hits, because of the reason that they cater to what their masses want, and they can identify it.”

Even after all these years, Raveena is one of those actors who have been able to stay relevant and get offers of meaty roles. Ask her how she has maintained that and she responds, “Honestly, there's not something that I've consciously done to stay relevant. But in life, even career wise, what matters is the choices that you make and also how you have evolved as a person, that is if you have evolved with the time. It depends on the kind of maturity you have. Some people are still stuck in their way of acting and doing things like how it used to be. But as a human being, you have to evolve first. The choices kind of then automatically happen to you.”