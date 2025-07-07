Angry Raveena Tandon slams flight staff for secretly recording Shraddha Kapoor, boyfriend Rahul Mody

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and her boyfriend-writer Rahul Mody travelled together recently. As they sat together inside the flight, a crew member of the airline secretly recorded their video. Raveena Tandon isn't happy with a flight crew member who secretly recorded Shraddha Kapoor and her boyfriend Rahul Mody's video.

Shraddha and Rahul travel together, airline's crew member records video

In the clip, Shraddha and Rahul shared a conversation as she showed him her phone. The crew member smiled, looking into the video, and then panned her camera towards the duo. The video ended with the camera zooming in on Shradha.

Raveena Tandon reacts to video, slams crew member

A video was shared by India Forums on its Instagram page. Reacting to it, actor Raveena Tandon wrote, "This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this." A person wrote, "It's a fan moment." An Instagram user said, "Shame, breach of privacy."

Raveena Tandon wrote an angry comment.

About Shraddha and Rahul

Recently, Shraddha shared a goofy video of herself as she did different dance steps. In the edited clip, eagle-eyed fans saw Rahul recording Shraddha. The caption read, "Who maykal can stop my bhankas (Who can stop my nonsense)???" Shraddha and Rahul made their first appearance as a couple at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar last year. They were also clicked at a private airport in Mumbai while leaving for the event.

For the unversed, Rahul has been credited on IMDb as the writer of Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The couple met on the sets of the film for the first time, with friendship turning into love.

Shraddha's recent film

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film. Amar Kaushik directed the film, which is slated for a 2027 release.