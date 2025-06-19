Maargan actor Vijay Antony to collaborate with Yamakaathaghi maker for his next

The multi-hyphenated Tamil film personality Vijay Antony, who is not only an actor, but also edits, scores music, and sings, besides producing films, is gearing up for release of his next film Maargan. The Tamil film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27, and will be a mystery thriller with a supernatural twist. While that is one of his upcoming projects, Vijay Antony, in a conversation with OTTplay, revealed that he will be teaming up with a yet another young director, Peppin George Jayaseelan, who made the 2025 Tamil film Yamakaathaghi. Maargan actor Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony about Peppin George collaboration

Vijay Antony, who is known for releasing multiple films in a year, has already announced two movies; Shakthi Thirumagan and Lawyer apart from Maargan. While the latter is releasing on June 27, Shakthi Thirumagan is also likely to be a 2025 theatrical release.

While speaking to OTTplay on the sidelines of promoting Maargan, Vijay Antony revealed that his next, after Lawyer, will be with Peppin George Jayaseelan, who made the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Yamakaathaghi. The supernatural mystery thriller film released earlier this year and marked the director’s debut. An official announcement on Peppin and Vijay Antony’s is yet to be made. One can expect more details in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony’s Maargan is directed by Leo John Paul who has also worked as editor in many films. The film will be detective fiction with Vijay Antony playing a sleuth. The actor also has Lawyer, co-starring Raveena Tandon and directed by Joshua Sethuraman, and Shakthi Thirumagan, a film with Arun Prabhu Purushottaman.

Where to watch Yamakaathaghi on OTT

You can stream Yamakaathaghi on Aha Tamil and OTTplay Premium. The film features Roopa Koduvayur, Geetha Kailasam, and Narendra Prasath among others. It revolves around the untimely demise of a young woman, and how her body and spirit refuse to leave the house as the bereaving family prepare for the final rites. The film hit theatres earlier this year and opened to positive reception among critics