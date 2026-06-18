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Welcome To The Jungle's latest track Deewane Hain by Amruta Fadnavis, Anand Raaj Anand gets thumbs up from fans

Welcome To The Jungle's latest song Deewane Hain is a fun dance number featuring the entire cast of the jungle comedy.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 02:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Welcome To The Jungle continues to create buzz in the weeks leading up to it's theatrical release on June 26. After it's earlier track- Uuncha Lamba Kad Forever caught on with the masses, the team has dropped another track.

A still from the song.

Titled Deewane Hain, it brings the entire, massive star cast- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Daler Mehndi, Paresh Rawal and more together for a dance number, alongside the villagers who mistake the unit of Akshay's character's fake film to be real Army men. Check out the video here:

People are also all praises for Akshay's energy in the song. A fan commented, “king @akshaykumar ka screen presence uff” Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise, which kicked off with the 2007 original.

Welcome To The Jungle's trailer had been received well, and that explains why the comedy film is on top of IMDb's list of Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows.

Lined up next for Akshay after this will be the thriller Haiwaan and Golmaal 5.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Welcome To The Jungle's latest track Deewane Hain by Amruta Fadnavis, Anand Raaj Anand gets thumbs up from fans
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Welcome To The Jungle's latest track Deewane Hain by Amruta Fadnavis, Anand Raaj Anand gets thumbs up from fans
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