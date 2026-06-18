Welcome To The Jungle's latest track Deewane Hain by Amruta Fadnavis, Anand Raaj Anand gets thumbs up from fans

Welcome To The Jungle continues to create buzz in the weeks leading up to it's theatrical release on June 26. After it's earlier track- Uuncha Lamba Kad Forever caught on with the masses, the team has dropped another track.

A still from the song.

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Titled Deewane Hain, it brings the entire, massive star cast- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Daler Mehndi, Paresh Rawal and more together for a dance number, alongside the villagers who mistake the unit of Akshay's character's fake film to be real Army men. Check out the video here:

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{{^usCountry}} What's more interesting is that the song has been sung by music composer Anand Raaj Anand and Amruta Fadnavis, who is the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She has voiced several Hindi and Marathi songs, and her most recent work was Naman Tula. The video featured her with actor Riteish Deshmukh, and was dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What's more interesting is that the song has been sung by music composer Anand Raaj Anand and Amruta Fadnavis, who is the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She has voiced several Hindi and Marathi songs, and her most recent work was Naman Tula. The video featured her with actor Riteish Deshmukh, and was dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reactions for Deewane Hain have been positive. One user commented on X, “What a great song, Full of vibe, I will set this on loop.” People are also excited to see Raveena Tandon and Akshay reunite on screen after years. “AK X Raveena after so long… nostalgiaaa” wrote another fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reactions for Deewane Hain have been positive. One user commented on X, “What a great song, Full of vibe, I will set this on loop.” People are also excited to see Raveena Tandon and Akshay reunite on screen after years. “AK X Raveena after so long… nostalgiaaa” wrote another fan. {{/usCountry}}

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king @akshaykumar ka screen presence uff 🔥 — Ritesh More (@RiteshM55) June 18, 2026

People are also all praises for Akshay's energy in the song. A fan commented, “king @akshaykumar ka screen presence uff” Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the Welcome franchise, which kicked off with the 2007 original.

Pura gaana dekhne ka excitement alag hai @akshaykumar — Piyush pawar (@PiyushP9_) June 18, 2026

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Welcome To The Jungle's trailer had been received well, and that explains why the comedy film is on top of IMDb's list of Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows.

Lined up next for Akshay after this will be the thriller Haiwaan and Golmaal 5.

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