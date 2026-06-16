‘Mere saare paise kha gaya’: Farah Khan recalls Akshay Kumar taking a helicopter to Tees Maar Khan shoot daily

The revelation left Rajpal Yadav visibly stunned as he wondered how Akshay managed to travel such long distances every day. Akshay then casually revealed that he used a helicopter during the film's shoot, leaving everyone in stitches.

Explaining the incident, Farah said, “We were shooting for Tees Maar Khan in Malshej. The call time was 8 am every day. Everyone stayed there because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. But Akshay would go home every evening after pack-up and return by 7:45 the next morning.”

Farah Khan has often spoken about how her film Tees Maar Khan , which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was not a box-office success, but later gained appreciation from audiences. Recently, Farah sat down with Akshay, Priyadarshan, and Rajpal Yadav to promote the Netflix release of their film, Bhoot Bangla. During the interaction, an interesting detail emerged: Akshay would travel to the Tees Maar Khan set every day by helicopter.

Farah admitted that it was the first time she had seen “an actor treat a helicopter like a taxi,” but she also credited Akshay for always arriving on set on time. Akshay, however, defended himself, saying it should not have been anybody’s concern because he was also the producer of the film. Farah quickly shot back, “And so was I. Mere saare paise kha gaya (Spent all my money on him).”

Akshay then responded by saying that Farah had “made the most money on that film.” However, Farah laughed and suggested they call producer Ronnie Screwvala to ask what had happened to all their money.