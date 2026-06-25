Welcome To The Jungle's latest track O Mere Balam gets fans excited, they say ‘full entertainer mode’

The buzz around Welcome To The Jungle is at it's highest, with just a day to go for it's official theatrical release. Paid previews though, are beginning from Thursday evening itself. The team is putting out new assets back-to-back, the latest being the song O Mere Balam.

A still from the song

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The trailer of the film had a glimpse of it, but the full track is here. Check it out:

Featuring pretty much the entire cast- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Suniel Shetty, among others, it appears to be only a promotional track. The fans are already loving it.

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{{^usCountry}} One comment on Akshay's Instagram post for the song read, “Yeh banda ek mishal hai new generation k liye.. Love you” Another claimed they are going to watch the film's paid preview after watching the song, “Mai ye movie aaj night me 8:30 bje wale show me ja rha hun hamare idhar theatre me laga hai” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One comment on Akshay's Instagram post for the song read, “Yeh banda ek mishal hai new generation k liye.. Love you” Another claimed they are going to watch the film's paid preview after watching the song, “Mai ye movie aaj night me 8:30 bje wale show me ja rha hun hamare idhar theatre me laga hai” {{/usCountry}}

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AK in O Mere Balam is giving full entertainer mode 🔥 — Ahali (@Ahali66_) June 25, 2026

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Someone declared Balam as their favourite track from the film. “My favourite song from the album” they wrote.

Kahe ki sharam is officially new lingo 😂🎶 — Gripal (@Gripal4) June 25, 2026

Balam has been composed by Anand Raaj Anand, and sung by KavyaKriti and Saket Bairoliya.

Welcome To The Jungle has been directed by Ahmed Khan, and revolves around a crew of actors who set out to make a fake, jungle-set film. However, they are mistaken to be Army men by some villagers, thinking they have arrived to rescue them from deep trouble.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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