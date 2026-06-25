Welcome To The Jungle's latest track O Mere Balam gets fans excited, they say ‘full entertainer mode’
O Mere Balam, the latest song from Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, among others.
The buzz around Welcome To The Jungle is at it's highest, with just a day to go for it's official theatrical release. Paid previews though, are beginning from Thursday evening itself. The team is putting out new assets back-to-back, the latest being the song O Mere Balam.
The trailer of the film had a glimpse of it, but the full track is here. Check it out:
Featuring pretty much the entire cast- Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Farida Jalal, Suniel Shetty, among others, it appears to be only a promotional track. The fans are already loving it.
One comment on Akshay's Instagram post for the song read, “Yeh banda ek mishal hai new generation k liye.. Love you” Another claimed they are going to watch the film's paid preview after watching the song, “Mai ye movie aaj night me 8:30 bje wale show me ja rha hun hamare idhar theatre me laga hai”{{/usCountry}}
One comment on Akshay's Instagram post for the song read, “Yeh banda ek mishal hai new generation k liye.. Love you” Another claimed they are going to watch the film's paid preview after watching the song, “Mai ye movie aaj night me 8:30 bje wale show me ja rha hun hamare idhar theatre me laga hai”{{/usCountry}}
Someone declared Balam as their favourite track from the film. “My favourite song from the album” they wrote.
Balam has been composed by Anand Raaj Anand, and sung by KavyaKriti and Saket Bairoliya.
Welcome To The Jungle has been directed by Ahmed Khan, and revolves around a crew of actors who set out to make a fake, jungle-set film. However, they are mistaken to be Army men by some villagers, thinking they have arrived to rescue them from deep trouble.