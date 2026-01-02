When Akshaye Khanna’s female fans rejected Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s hand in marriage: ‘Ladkiyon mein Akshaye…’

Ever since Akshaye Khanna’s dance clip from Dhurandhar went viral across social media, the actor has become an internet sensation. Netizens can’t seem to get enough of him and are now digging up old interviews and videos of Akshaye effortlessly aura farming. Today, we came across one such interview which was recorded when Akshaye, late superstar Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were on a promotional spree for their 2017 film Mom . The project marked Sridevi’s last film before her untimely demise in 2018. Well, in this clip, Nawazuddin revealed how the girls who rejected his hand in marriage were all Akshaye’s fans!

In an interview with NDTV, with Akshaye Khanna and Sridevi seated next to him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shared, “Akshaye ji ke saath kaam karne ka mera yeh tha ki main, ek baat bata dena chahta hun... meri jab shaadi hui toh main bohot try kar raha tha, main har jagah se reject ho raha tha. Toh ladkiyon ko bhi try kar raha tha, wahan se bhi reject ho raha tha. Toh woh saari ladkiyon se maine (poocha), kis tarah ke ladke ko tum pasand karti ho. Toh main sach bata raha hun mujhe jo bhi ladki milti thi uss wakt pe, woh sab inki (pointing at Akshaye) fan hoti thi. Aisi kya khaas baat hai unke andar? Koi unki smile ki baat kar raha hai, koi unki aankhon ke baare mein baat kar raha hai. Toh inki ek ajeebo gareeb badi fan following thi ladkiyon mein, Akshaye ki.”

In this clip, Akshaye subtly stopped Nawaz and asked, “Thi?” Hearing this, Nawazuddin corrected himself and said, “Hai! Abhi bhi hai. Aap zyaada kaam nahi karte naa, toh woh saari... (laughs). 6-7 saal pehele ki baat hai. Lekin woh sab chahte hain, har aadmi chahta hai ki Akshaye phir se kaam karein... bohot kum aate hain, bohot choosy hain actually yeh. But humaare sabki dua hai ki baar baar filmein karein aur logo ko... (trails off laughing).”

In the comment section of this resurfaced interview clip, a netizen shared, “The Mom film promotional interviews were so good to watch. Three introverts, never talking over each other, great actors, and giving real insights,” whereas another pointed out, “Lol his reaction after Nawaz accidentally said "thi" and corrected it! 😄 He really has a good comic timing and needs to do a comedy film again soon.”

Up next, Akshaye will return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2, which is set to release on March 19. The actor also has Mahakali in his line up, where he will be seen as Shukracharya.