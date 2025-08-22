When Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Lakshya spoke about him after Kill screening: ‘Perfect example of…’

Like Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya is one newcomer whose Bollywood debut kept getting pushed. He was initially going to begin his journey with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2, but the project was shelved. Karan Johar then announced Lakshya as one of the leads, alongside Shanaya, in Bedhadak. But that film was also shelved. In 2024, Lakshya finally made his Bollywood debut with Kill, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Up next, he will be seen as the hero of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. But what does Lakshya think of Shah Rukh Khan’s son? Aryan Khan with Lakshya and Mona Singh

A year ago, during an interview with Fever FM, Lakshya opened up about his friend and now director Aryan Khan. When asked if he has ever felt a difference between nepo and non-nepo artists, Lakshya shared, “Difference I think bahar waale log zyaada banate hain. Andar kuchh hai nahi. Because aadhe toh mere dost hi hain saare. Janhvi (Kapoor), Shanaya (Kapoor), Ananya (Panday), Agastya (Nanda). Aur itne sahi log hain naa yeh. Itne correct hain, koi complications nahi hai, koi insecurities nahi hain. Apna kaam karte hain aur tameesdaar log hain. Aryan (Khan) humaare dost hain. Aryan was there in the screening and I made him meet my parents. And my father said ‘He doesn't look like he's Shah Rukh Khan's son’. Like woh pair wair (proceeded to make the gesture of touching feet), matlab he's just a perfect example of how a boy should be.”

Raghav Juyal, who was the villain of Kill and will be seen as Lakshya’s best friend in Aryan’s show, chimed in and added, “Bohot tehzeeb, usse naa bohot culture diya hua hai Aryan ko.” Well, clearly Aryan not only won his star cast over with a well-written show, but also his charming personality.

Also starring Bobby Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead with epic cameos by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, Aryan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to arrive on Netflix on September 18.