Who is Peter Haag? Here’s everything to know about Celina Jaitley’s Austrian husband amid the domestic violence case

According to case details, the complaint — filed under the Domestic Violence Act — lists allegations of cruelty, manipulation, as well as physical and emotional abuse. The matter was presented before SC Tadye, Ld. Judicial Magistrate First Class, for verification and notice. Celina has also sought ₹50 crore in damages, along with compensation for the loss of income and property, as reported by ANI.

One day after her 44th birthday, former Bollywood actor, Miss India and Miss Universe runner-up, Celina Jaitly, is making headlines for a more morbid reason. The actor has returned to the news cycle with a legal case, but this time it does not involve her brother. In an unexpected turn of events, Celina has moved the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri, Mumbai, accusing her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence.

Celina herself released a statement regarding the case on her Instagram. “My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me,” she wrote in the caption.

Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier known for his work across the UAE and Southeast Asia. According to NDTV, he has built a career in branding, marketing, and hospitality management and has held senior positions with luxury hotel chains in Dubai and Singapore. Before his marriage to Celina, Haag worked with prominent hospitality groups, including the Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai.

Celina Jaitly married Peter in 2011, marking the beginning of a relationship that soon turned into a family of five. The couple welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twins, Shamsher and Arthur; tragically, Shamsher passed away shortly after birth due to a congenital heart condition.

Their first encounter allegedly happened in Dubai, at an event for an Indian fashion brand Celina was endorsing. A family friend introduced them, though Celina later revealed that words were hardly necessary. In an earlier interview with NDTV, she recalled feeling an immediate, overwhelming connection the moment Haag walked into the room. “It was a family gathering at a wonderful lounge and Peter was also invited to it. There was an intense recognition in a part of me when I first saw Peter. Actually we did not speak to each other but I just knew from the moment he walked in that he was my husband even though we had never met before,” she said.

She further said, “It's weird but the moment I saw him walk in wearing a tailored black suit I thought to myself - ‘Oh...there walks in my husband’ — and then I just shuddered and shrugged the thought off my mind, thinking I had gone completely insane. Ironically, it is exactly what Peter thought too. I noticed his impeccable manners and very kind eyes and I knew that he was my husband,” she said further. It's alleged that Peter later travelled to India in 2010 to meet Celina’s family, and it was during one of their evenings out that he proposed.