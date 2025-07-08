Who is Charithra Chandran, Wimbledon's new IT girl? From Oxford grad to Bridgerton breakout, here's everything to know

Charithra Chandran may have been spotted behind Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro’s viral PDA at Centre Court during Sunday’s controversial Wimbledon match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but it’s her own Bridgerton-inspired hairstyle that has fans asking who she is! Dressed in Wimbledon whites with a modern prep twist: white button-down, racing green cashmere sweater, luxe lambskin shorts and pristine Nappa pumps — the British-Indian actor gave fans a peek into her look on TikTok with the caption, “Edwina inspired hair for Wimbledon today with Ralph Lauren.” Charithra Chandran

Ralph Lauren assembled its own celebrity squad on Day 7 at Wimbledon.

A regular on best-dressed lists, Chandran is most popularly known for her role as the poised, young Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton S2 alongside Simone Ashley, who played her older sister Kathani. The 28-year-old actor attended the tournament as a Ralph Lauren ambassador, seated next to Julia Manstead, Poppy Delevingne, and behind Hollywood actors Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield. Her elevated but playful look, coupled with an elegant nod to her Bridgerton character, only solidified what fans have been saying for a while — Chandran might just be 2025’s Instagram IT girl.

Julia Manstead, Charithra Chandran, and Poppy Delevingne enjoying the match.

From Oxford to Netflix: Who is Charithra Chandran?

Chandran is the only child of two doctors from Tamil Nadu, India, raised between bustling hospitals and strict boarding schools. Sent to prep school at six due to her parents’ demanding medical careers, Chandran’s upbringing in Oxford was filled with extracurriculars — she played county-level hockey and netball, performed in school plays, and grew up fluent in both English and Tamil. “Since I was born, I've always been a performer, whether it's little dances, singalongs, plays, and they loved it. So I'm like: what did you guys expect?” she told the BBC, reflecting on her journey into acting, a path her parents were initially wary of.

Despite being a natural performer, Chandran also proved herself in academia. She attended a high-achieving private girls' school before going on to earn a first-class degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) from Oxford. Though she was slated to join an international consultancy firm after graduating, something didn’t sit right. “I had this niggling feeling,” she said. “I became introspective about what I wanted to achieve and what I would regret. I was like, ‘I have to give acting a go.’”

The pandemic sealed the deal. Watching her parents report to hospitals daily during the health crisis, Chandran began emailing agents — strategically timed for Monday mornings at 9:05 AM. Her persistence paid off. Within two months, she landed a role in Amazon’s Alex Rider. Before filming even wrapped, she was cast as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2, where she played the younger Sharma sister navigating love and family in the competitive court of 19th-century British high society.

What's next?

After Bridgerton S2, Chandran continued to build a diverse portfolio. She voiced a character in Star Wars: Visions on Disney+ and recently starred in Dune: Prophecy on HBO Max. But she isn’t stopping there. Her upcoming project, Christmas Karma, is a Bollywood-inspired musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol (2009). Slated for release this holiday season, the film boasts a starry ensemble including Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, and Boy George.

So while the world may see Chandran’s rise as a whirlwind success — going from her first acting job in 2020 to global recognition — she’s the first to disagree. “I don’t think that at all. I think the complete opposite,” she says, reminding us that behind every breakout star are years of quiet persistence and self-doubt.