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Who is Izabelle Leite, Virat Kohli's ex, who reacted to post about his ‘taste in women’? Here's when they dated

Cricketer Virat Kohli's ex Izabelle Leite has expressed her displeasure at her name being dragged into news about him liking German vlogger LizLaz's pic.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:08 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Virat Kohli makes headlines even for a mere ‘like’ by his Instagram handle on someone's posts. And it's happened twice now- last year, it was a like on actor Avneet Kaur's Insta picture. He later blamed it on the ‘algorithm’. Similarly, his like was recently found on the picture of a German vlogger-musician LizLaz. What it led to is memes and a reaction by the cricketer's former girlfriend.

Virat Kohli, Izabelle Leite

Brazilian actor Izebelle Leite commented on an Instagram page's post, which had made a collage of all the girls Virat ‘liked’, including wife, actor Anushka Sharma. The caption read, “Nobody can deny about Virat Kohli is that his taste in women is absolute elite”

On this, Izabelle left a comment, clearly unhappy at being included in this, "It's been 12 years, and counting. Why can't people get over it."

Virat and Izabelle's dating days

Virat with Izabelle during their dating days.

Today, Izabelle is settled in Doha with her husband and two kids, while Virat is married to actor Anushka Sharma and is a father to two kids as well.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

avneet kaur instagram anushka sharma virat kohli
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Who is Izabelle Leite, Virat Kohli's ex, who reacted to post about his ‘taste in women’? Here's when they dated
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Who is Izabelle Leite, Virat Kohli's ex, who reacted to post about his ‘taste in women’? Here's when they dated
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