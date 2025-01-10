When Salim Khan revealed why marital bliss has always evaded Salman Khan

Salman Khan's relationship status has easily been one of the most transparent mysteries of the Bollywood world. Still deemed by many as among the most eligible bachelors of India, what has confounded fans for years if not decades is the charismatic heartthrob's inability to finally take the plunge into marital bliss. His fandom and all those crushing on him over the years have near given up. But time and again, fans end up with the same question — WHY is Salman still a single man? Set to turn 60 years old in December of this year, most can't imagine what has kept the on screen and off screen icon such an enigma when it comes to marriage. Well, father Salim Khan, also a celebrated screenwriter, has a very straightforward answer as to why. Wondered why Salman Khan emerged as an eternal bachelor? Father Salim Khan had spilled the beans some time back(Photos: Instagram/beingsalmankhan, X)

A previous interview of Salim Khan with trade analyst Komal Nahta, saw him spill the beans about Salman's now seemingly eternal single status. The doting father shed light on how there is an essential disconnect between the actor's concept of his ideal woman and the pool of potential soulmates he spends his time in. What Salman, as per Salim, has essentially been looking for, is someone similar to his mother, homely, if it can be put that way. As per Salim, this is quite contradictory to the career-oriented women Salman usually finds himself gravitating towards — in all probability, referring to his lineup of on screen leading ladies.

He said, "There is a contradiction in Salman’s thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to the heroines he works with as they work in a close atmosphere and are good-looking people. After commitment, he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible".

Well, now we know!

Salman will next be seen in the big budget potboiler Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, slated or a release this March, on Eid.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal.