Why R Madhavan couldn't attend the Rang De Basanti reunion with Aamir Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Soha Ali Khan

Where was Maddy? That was the question buzzing on social media when Rang De Basanti marked 20 years with a special screening on February 6. As director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reunited with cast members Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor, among others, fans quickly noticed one familiar face missing from the frame. Rang De Basanti

Actor R Madhavan, who played the Air Force pilot in the film, cleared the air soon after, explaining that work commitments kept him away. He shares, “I was at a shoot abroad when the event took place, and couldn’t fly back in time. I really missed it and I wish I could have been there with all of them to celebrate this iconic film.”

The 55-year-old also reveals that the reunion was originally planned for January but had to be postponed following a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra on Jan 28, which killed all aboard, including then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. “We didn’t want to celebrate at that time, naturally. It was a very very tragic, heartbreaking event,” he says.

Meanwhile, the film’s team arrived wearing hoodies featuring the film’s title, posing outside the theatre before heading in for the screening.