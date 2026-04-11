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Will there be Jab We Met 2, Tamasha 2? Imtiaz Ali reveals, ‘Some things are best…’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali reveals if he has any intention of making sequels to Jab We Met or Tamasha.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 11:54 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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What happened to Geet and Aditya after Jab We Met? It's a question that atleast officially, we won't get an answer to.

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is counted as a cult Hindi film

In a candid conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, on The Right Angle, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that he has no plans for a Jab We Met 2, or even a Tamasha 2.

“I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, 'Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi'," he says, pointing out that sequels do not automatically guarantee love or success.

Also read: I'd like to thank them for bringing audiences to theatres: Imtiaz Ali praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

“I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will,” he explains, “But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won’t. Some things are best left untouched,.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

imtiaz ali love aaj kal 2
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Will there be Jab We Met 2, Tamasha 2? Imtiaz Ali reveals, ‘Some things are best…’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Will there be Jab We Met 2, Tamasha 2? Imtiaz Ali reveals, ‘Some things are best…’
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