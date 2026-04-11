Will there be Jab We Met 2, Tamasha 2? Imtiaz Ali reveals, ‘Some things are best…’

What happened to Geet and Aditya after Jab We Met? It's a question that atleast officially, we won't get an answer to.

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is counted as a cult Hindi film

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In a candid conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, on The Right Angle, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed that he has no plans for a Jab We Met 2, or even a Tamasha 2.

“I do keep hearing about it. To those who ask me about them, I say, 'Love Aaj Kal 2 bhi toh banayi thi na, voh toh itni achhi nahi gayi'," he says, pointing out that sequels do not automatically guarantee love or success.

Also read: I'd like to thank them for bringing audiences to theatres: Imtiaz Ali praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

“I feel that if there's something that comes that strongly to me as a maker, then I will,” he explains, “But I don't think, especially for Jab We Met, I won’t. Some things are best left untouched,.”

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{{^usCountry}} The legacy is something he would rather preserve. Jab We Met (2007) and Tamasha (2015) rank among Imtiaz's best works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legacy is something he would rather preserve. Jab We Met (2007) and Tamasha (2015) rank among Imtiaz's best works. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As for his other films, he is clear that he does not want to approach filmmaking from a calculated standpoint, "I don't want to start from a point of view of ‘this is a money-making plan, like a professional move’. Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point ‘oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world’,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for his other films, he is clear that he does not want to approach filmmaking from a calculated standpoint, "I don't want to start from a point of view of ‘this is a money-making plan, like a professional move’. Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a point ‘oh, this is a nice story. I want to be in this world’,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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