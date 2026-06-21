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World Music Day | Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan: Indian musicians are doing wonders on world stage

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan opens up on how technology, global reach and young talent are driving a golden era for Indian music

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 08:14 am IST
By Deep Saxena
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On World Music Day today, Grammy-winning composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan says this is the most exciting phase for Indian music, driven by technology and global connectivity.

Shankar Mahadevan(Photo: Instagram)

“The current scenario is great as Indian musicians are performing and doing wonders on the world stage. They are heightening Indian music and making it popular and desirable,” says the singer who got two Grammy nominations this year for their Shakti band.

Shankar Mahadevan (Photo: Facebook)

Mahadevan also predicts a strong future for independent music and collaborations, saying they will “reach greater heights”, referring to the industry-backed first artiste-led music platform, Goongoonalo.

“We musicians including Arjit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghosal, Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, Prasoon Joshi and Javed Akhtar have invested in the platform. So indi-music and collaborations will happen. Indi-music will reach greater heights,” he adds.

Shankar agrees that film music is going through a cyclic phase. “Some are excellent, some good while some are okayish. Yes, musicals have dried up but that is a cycle. We are witnessing a lot of remixed or recycled songs. That is due to requests from producers and music companies. It’s good but not great! New compositions with younger composers should come out.”

On signing off note he says youngsters are teaching him a lot. “We are getting to learn a lot with the younger generation who are in touch with the current. They know about technology, global artistes, and listeners’ taste. My sons learn from me (Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan), and I equally learn from them.”

Short takes:

Recent song you liked/remember: Shararat, Dhurandhar (2025)

Favourite singer: Currently Arijit Singh

Next musical collab: Multiple artistes, including global collabs

Your first recording: For Ustad Zakir Hussain in a film titled Muhafiz (1993)

Next excited about: Goongoonalo music platform

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

shankar mahadevan world music day music arijit singh sonu nigam
Home / HTCity / Cinema / World Music Day | Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan: Indian musicians are doing wonders on world stage
Home / HTCity / Cinema / World Music Day | Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan: Indian musicians are doing wonders on world stage
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