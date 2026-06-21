World Music Day | Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan: Indian musicians are doing wonders on world stage

“The current scenario is great as Indian musicians are performing and doing wonders on the world stage. They are heightening Indian music and making it popular and desirable,” says the singer who got two Grammy nominations this year for their Shakti band.

On World Music Day today, Grammy-winning composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan says this is the most exciting phase for Indian music, driven by technology and global connectivity.

He believes the blend of India’s traditional music with modern technology, including AI, is creating unprecedented opportunities. “This combination of traditional music and modern technology, including AI, is very deadly and creates wonders. Today, the biggest collaborations are happening. Our Shakti Band with global artists with awards and recognitions awards are the best example. Indians will win multiple global awards in near future,” he says.

According to Mahadevan, the internet has made global music more accessible while also taking India’s rich musical heritage to international audiences. “The way India is progressing, the entire world is focusing on us. With a mobile in hand, we have access to world music at a click. Since our music is available on their (global audience) phones, they also now understand the greatness of our musical legacy and culture which is thousands of years old but was not known to them,” adds the 59-year-old.

Mahadevan also predicts a strong future for independent music and collaborations, saying they will “reach greater heights”, referring to the industry-backed first artiste-led music platform, Goongoonalo.

“We musicians including Arjit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghosal, Shankar-Ehsan-Loy, Prasoon Joshi and Javed Akhtar have invested in the platform. So indi-music and collaborations will happen. Indi-music will reach greater heights,” he adds.

Shankar agrees that film music is going through a cyclic phase. “Some are excellent, some good while some are okayish. Yes, musicals have dried up but that is a cycle. We are witnessing a lot of remixed or recycled songs. That is due to requests from producers and music companies. It’s good but not great! New compositions with younger composers should come out.”

On signing off note he says youngsters are teaching him a lot. “We are getting to learn a lot with the younger generation who are in touch with the current. They know about technology, global artistes, and listeners’ taste. My sons learn from me (Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan), and I equally learn from them.”

Short takes: Recent song you liked/remember: Shararat, Dhurandhar (2025)

Favourite singer: Currently Arijit Singh

Next musical collab: Multiple artistes, including global collabs

Your first recording: For Ustad Zakir Hussain in a film titled Muhafiz (1993)

Next excited about: Goongoonalo music platform