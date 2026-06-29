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World Social Media Day 2026| How Bollywood celebs navigate the virtual world

Ahead of World Social Media Day tomorrow, here's a look into how Bollywood celebrities function on the virtual medium, from complete blackout to being all over

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 06:47 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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The virtual world has become a poignant part of existence today for everyone, including our actors, but each Bollywood artiste is handling the pressure of social media in their own way. From complete absence and work portfolio to going all out, here’s a dekko of how our celebs are navigating the digital wave ahead of World Social Media Day tomorrow.

Off the grid by choice!

Bollywood's social media game

While many celebs call social media the need of the hour, some actors swear off the medium and enjoy their isolation from the virtual world. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji never forayed into the social media world and still keep their interaction with their audience limited to their screen work and through media. After being online for a while. Aamir Khan went off all social media platforms in 2021 and decided to only use his production house’s account to share his work. Ranbir Kapoor also lies on the list of no official social media accounts, but many celebs, including his wife Alia Bhatt, have shared that he has a fake Instagram account to keep tabs.

Only business talks allowed!

The current generation of actors is quite social media savvy but some of our superstars have been giving even the youth a run for their money when it comes to acing the virtual game. Zeenat Aman’s Instagram is a goldmine in nostalgic content and the actor treats her fans with tidbits from the golden age of Indian cinema quite frequently. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor are two of the most followed Indian celebs on Instagram and they keep their feed a mix of personal, professional and brand work. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Neena Gupta also give a glimpse into their lives through the digital mirror, making fans believe even they are a part of it.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / World Social Media Day 2026| How Bollywood celebs navigate the virtual world
Home / HTCity / Cinema / World Social Media Day 2026| How Bollywood celebs navigate the virtual world
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