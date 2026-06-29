World Social Media Day 2026| How Bollywood celebs navigate the virtual world

The virtual world has become a poignant part of existence today for everyone, including our actors, but each Bollywood artiste is handling the pressure of social media in their own way. From complete absence and work portfolio to going all out, here’s a dekko of how our celebs are navigating the digital wave ahead of World Social Media Day tomorrow.

Off the grid by choice!

Bollywood's social media game

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While many celebs call social media the need of the hour, some actors swear off the medium and enjoy their isolation from the virtual world. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji never forayed into the social media world and still keep their interaction with their audience limited to their screen work and through media. After being online for a while. Aamir Khan went off all social media platforms in 2021 and decided to only use his production house’s account to share his work. Ranbir Kapoor also lies on the list of no official social media accounts, but many celebs, including his wife Alia Bhatt, have shared that he has a fake Instagram account to keep tabs.

Only business talks allowed!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Social media is a professional tool too in today’s time, and that is what some celebs use it for. Drawing a line at the professional content, celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Emraan Hashmi use the platform only to showcase their work or brand deals. Barring a few personal moments in between, which are far and few, these artistes and also others like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan, use the digital medium to put out just content of their working world. Taapsee Pannu went off the medium two years ago, but returned to it just for branded content as she admitted that she lost out on brand work due to her digital absence. Acing the digital game! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media is a professional tool too in today’s time, and that is what some celebs use it for. Drawing a line at the professional content, celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Emraan Hashmi use the platform only to showcase their work or brand deals. Barring a few personal moments in between, which are far and few, these artistes and also others like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan, use the digital medium to put out just content of their working world. Taapsee Pannu went off the medium two years ago, but returned to it just for branded content as she admitted that she lost out on brand work due to her digital absence. Acing the digital game! {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The current generation of actors is quite social media savvy but some of our superstars have been giving even the youth a run for their money when it comes to acing the virtual game. Zeenat Aman’s Instagram is a goldmine in nostalgic content and the actor treats her fans with tidbits from the golden age of Indian cinema quite frequently. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor are two of the most followed Indian celebs on Instagram and they keep their feed a mix of personal, professional and brand work. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Neena Gupta also give a glimpse into their lives through the digital mirror, making fans believe even they are a part of it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON