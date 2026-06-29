Saif Ali Khan reveals how he teaches Taimur and Jeh about religion: 'There's one God, many names'

Actor Saif Ali Khan has offered a glimpse into how he and wife Kareena Kapoor are raising their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, with an inclusive outlook on faith. Speaking candidly, Saif revealed that he tells his children, "There's one God, and He has many names”. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Saif gets candid The actor opened up about his conversations on religion with his sons, Taimur and Jeh, during the We Women’s London Edition.

Saif said, “It’s a conversation I love having with them. Because I myself am not the most religious of people. My mother taught me, and I taught my kids, that there’s one God and He has many names. It’s as simple as that. You worship him in different places. And if your religion talks about love and forgiveness towards your fellow human beings, then that’s it."

Saif also reflected on growing up surrounded by Christian institutions, sharing that he spent time in churches and attended schools where each day began with chapel.

He revealed that the “kids would say the prayer, followed by prayers of other religions. They’d celebrate Christmas as much as Diwali”.

Saif also recalled his recent chat with Taimur, where he asked him about the difference between religion and methodology. Saif admitted that Taimur’s response left him impressed. Saif shared, “Taimur, 9 years old, responded, ‘In religion, we pray, and in methodology, we don’t,’ and I think it’s a good answer… So, we’re constantly talking about these things. I’m lucky I haven’t grown up like that. My mother had an open mind about these things, and so does my wife. It’s more of a spiritual approach."

More about Saif Ali Khan Sparks flew between Saif and Kareena while shooting for Tashan in 2007-08, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Saif is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika and Shraddha Dangar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix later this year. He also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan in the pipeline, which stars Saiyami Kher and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. He was last seen in Kartavya, which was released on Netflix.