Wuthering Heights First Reviews: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s gothic romance divides netizens

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s on-screen chemistry is finally coming to theatres this Valentine’s weekend. But their much-awaited collaboration in Wuthering Heights has already sparked debate among critics and early viewers. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi; A still from Wuthering Heights Directed by Emerald Fennell, the new adaptation reimagines Emily Brontë’s gothic classic for modern audiences. The film explores the doomed love story between Cathy and Heathcliff — two passionate, complex souls torn apart by obsession, revenge, and societal constraints. Ahead of its release on 13th February, Wuthering Heights holds a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a sharply divided critical response. Those who love it have called it a cinematic triumph, while those who didn't say it strays too far from Brontë’s original text.

‘Hypnotic, bold, and bewitching,’ say fans Some early viewers on X have praised the film’s daring tone and striking visuals. One review read, “Emerald Fennell’s #WutheringHeightsMovie is a god-tier new classic. Intoxicating, transcendent, tantalizing, bewitching, lust worthy, hypnotic. Expertly captures the breathtaking ache & essence of desire.” Another wrote, “#WutheringHeightsPremiereIndia - a visually stunning, fiercely imaginative & exhilarating adaptation of Brontë’s gothic classic that speaks of cinematic might – one that deserves to be witnessed only on the biggest screen possible.”

A third user shared, “I was slightly sceptical about #WutheringHeights but it’s spectacular. Laced with desire, it’s bewitching to behold, a homage to the greatest love story ever told… Bold, visceral and earth-shatteringly tragic, it’s a triumph.” ‘Miscast, dull, and too far from the book,’ say others However, not all reactions were glowing. Many felt Emerald's creative liberties were excessive. One viewer wrote, “Wuthering Heights is the first time inaccuracy in a book-to-movie adaptation has actually bothered me… if I need to entirely throw the book out to enjoy it, why not just write an original script?”