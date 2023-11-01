X:in were showered with love and energy in Bengaluru, and they loved the fans!

Making their debut earlier, K-pop girl group X:in, performed in Bengaluru over the weekend. The five-member girl group is made up of Aria (Indian), Nova (Russian), E.Sha (South Korean and Australian), Nizz and Hannah (both South Korean). Speaking to us in the background of the K-Wave Festival, the girls were “super excited” to visit India. Aria says, “This is our first time in India after our debut. I’m also excited because I’m coming back home!” Nova adds, “We look forward to coming back again. We will take any invitation that comes our way. We also want to visit Aria’s home town in the state of Kerala.”

X:in performed to a crowd of over 2,200 people in Bengaluru

Vocalist E.sha “heard that India had a lot of K-pop fans”. She would’ve loved to “meet them all”, and adds, “They have so much passion and energy; I just love them.”

Ask if they are tuned into the Indian music scene and Aria says, “The group doesn’t listen to a lot of Indian music, but my favourite is (singer) Arijit Singh. Collaborating with him would be a dream. I also really like Shreya Ghoshal.” The rest of the group however jumps in on the question to share that the Indian artist that they follow is their own member, Aria. “She is definitely our favourite!” Nova jokes.

During their performance in the city, the girls danced to the hook steps of Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho, 2016) and even invited singer Kim Woojin on stage dance on Chaleya (Jawan).

South Korea's fashion is currently taking over the world and the girls have their own favourite aspects of it. Talking to us about their favourite trends, the girls share their personal likes. “I like layering,” shares E.sha, while Hannah is a fan of the colour co-ordination. Nizz loves that Korean fashion is colourful and fancy while Aria adores the comfort of the oversized and baggy clothes!

