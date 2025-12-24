Xmas 2025 OTT watchlist: 5 latest feel-good Christmas movies to binge on

Tired of watching the same old movies on Christmas Eve? We get it. There are only so many times you can watch Kevin McCallister defend his house or Iris and Amanda swap lives before the festive nostalgia starts to feel like a repeat telecast. If you’ve already memorised every line of Home Alone and The Holiday, it’s time to refresh your watchlist. Feel-good Christmas movies to binge on

From heist comedies in London to Kate Winslet’s latest tear-jerker, here are five brand-new Christmas releases to binge on today or tomorrow.