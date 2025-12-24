Xmas 2025 OTT watchlist: 5 latest feel-good Christmas movies to binge on
We’ve done the heavy lifting and picked out 5 fresh releases that are guaranteed to keep the festive mood high this Christmas
Tired of watching the same old movies on Christmas Eve? We get it. There are only so many times you can watch Kevin McCallister defend his house or Iris and Amanda swap lives before the festive nostalgia starts to feel like a repeat telecast. If you’ve already memorised every line of Home Alone and The Holiday, it’s time to refresh your watchlist.
From heist comedies in London to Kate Winslet’s latest tear-jerker, here are five brand-new Christmas releases to binge on today or tomorrow.
Jingle Bell Heist
Think Ocean’s Eleven (2001) but with more tinsel. This rom-com heist follows two disgruntled employees at a high-end London department store who independently decide to rob the place on Christmas Eve. Naturally, they bump into each other mid-heist and decide to team up. Starring Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells, it’s the perfect mix of “will-they-won't-they” and high-stakes chaos. You can find this on Netflix.
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
If you’re a JoBro fan, this one is a no-brainer. Kevin, Joe, and Nick star as themselves in a chaotic, fictionalised quest to get from London to New York in time for their big Christmas Eve performance. It’s light, celebrity-packed (Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo), and currently boasting a high score on Rotten Tomatoes — perfect for a breezy afternoon watch. You'll find this on Disney+.
Goodbye June
For those who prefer their cocoa with a side of “good cry,” Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with this moving family drama. She plays one of four siblings who return home for the holidays to grapple with the imminent loss of their matriarch, played by the legendary Helen Mirren. It’s a sombre but beautiful look at family bonds this festive season. You can find this on Netflix.
Merv
What’s a holiday binge without a furry friend? Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox play an ex-couple who are forced to reunite during the holidays because their shared dog, Merv, is depressed after their breakup. It’s quirky, heartwarming, and exactly the kind of feel-good cinema you need before the year ends. You can find this on Amazon Prime.
That Christmas
Based on the charming children's books by Richard Curtis (the genius behind Love Actually), this animated feature is a series of intertwined tales about family, friends, and a massive mistake made by Santa Claus himself. It’s got that classic British wit and heart, making it the perfect choice to watch with the kids (or just a bowl of popcorn) after lunch. You can find it on Netflix.
So, grab your fuzzy socks, a mug of extra-thick hot chocolate, and let these movies do the rest — Merry Christmas and happy watching!