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Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Ruhaanika Dhawan gifts mother a dream car at 18, plans to master driving next

Ruhaanika Dhawan celebrates buying her dream car at 18, expressing joy in gifting it to her mother

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 08:16 PM IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan calls it a "dream come true" to buy her own car at 18. “Like any other youngster, I too had this in mind to own a luxury car and gift it to my parents—especially my mother, who always wanted this particular model of Mercedes. It thrills me to have managed this so soon in my career and to be able to do something for my parents, though it’s just a small token.”

Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan
Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika, who plans to learn driving soon, said, “18 hote hi sabko shauq chad jata hain ke gaadi khareedni, gaadi chalani hain. Though I am yet to master driving, abhi mujhe nahin aati. As I am now licensed to drive, I want to learn as soon as possible. I tried sometime back but couldn't complete it then. So now, kuch mahine baad mein bhi chala paungi iis baat ki bahut khushi hain.”

Best remembered as Roohi from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Ruhaanika addressed whether this marks her comeback: “I was never gone! In between, I did a few advertisements and also did Mere Sai. But yes, it was nothing big because I waited for the best project to come my way so I could revisit the audiences’ hearts. They should not just remember me as a child actor who once won them over in a daily soap. So, I invested a lot in myself by learning my craft and preparing well.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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