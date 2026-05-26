...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Yeh kis line mein aa gaye Raju’: Fans in splits at Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar for Welcome To The Jungle's Ghis Ghis

Actor Akshay Kumar's latest song Ghis Ghis Ghis sees him shaking a leg with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh.

Published on: May 26, 2026 11:47 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
Advertisement

Actor Akshay Kumar is on a spree to try his hand at everything- be it doing India's first alien-thriller titled Samuk, or even a Bhojpuri song! His latest release is a track in the language, filmed for Welcome To The Jungle. And the fans have given it a thumbs-up.

A still from Ghis Ghis Ghis.

Titled Ghis Ghis Ghis, the video shows Akshay's character dancing with abandon alongside actor Akshara Singh, who has been a known name in that film industry. Check out the song here:

Fans are loving the new avatar of Akshay Kumar. One fan commented, “Bhaisahab garda uda dala', another wrote 'mast bhojpuri Andaaz mein kya dance kiya tha Sir”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

akshay kumar
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Yeh kis line mein aa gaye Raju’: Fans in splits at Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar for Welcome To The Jungle's Ghis Ghis
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Yeh kis line mein aa gaye Raju’: Fans in splits at Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar for Welcome To The Jungle's Ghis Ghis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.