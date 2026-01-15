Yo yo Honey Singh reacts to viral gaadi mein s*x remark: My words were taken out of context

Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh has issued a video statement after finding himself at the centre of a major controversy over remarks he made during a recent stage appearance in Delhi. A clip from the event, which showed him making a sexually suggestive comment, quickly went viral on social media, triggering criticism and outrage from several quarters. Yo Yo honey Singh

Now, in a newly released video message, Honey Singh has addressed the backlash, explaining the context behind his remarks and offering an apology to those who felt offended by his words.

Honey issues an apology Taking to his official handle, Honey went live and shared his side of the story. He said, “Hello, Sat Sri Akal! I’ve come to talk to you all about something. A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that’s offended many people. I want to tell you the whole story. I was just a guest on Nanku and Karun’s show, and about two days before the show, I had lunch with some gynecologists and sexologists. They were telling me that today’s youth is suffering from sexually transmitted diseases, and it’s a big problem. Many people are having unprotected sex.”

He further continued, “When I went on the show, I saw the Gen Z audience and thought I’d give them a message in their language - to not have unprotected sex and use condoms. I thought I’d speak in the language they understand, the way they watch OTT content and movies. But it seems that language offended some people.”

Apologising to his audience he said, “I’m sorry to those who were offended by my language. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I’m human, and I make mistakes. I’ll try not to repeat this mistake again. I’ll be more careful about what I say, how I say it, and to whom I say it. I’ll keep in mind that my words can be edited and taken out of context.“