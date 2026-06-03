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You owe 1.25 crore to our workers: Ashoke Pandit hits back at Ram Gopal Varma over Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row

After RGV criticised the federation’s stand and questioned its authority, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has now hit back

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 06:24 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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The ongoing controversy surrounding FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh has triggered strong reactions from several industry members, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. After RGV criticised the federation’s stand and questioned its authority, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has now hit back, accusing the filmmaker of ignoring his own unresolved issues with the federation.

Ashoke Pandit hits back at Ram Gopal Varma over Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row

Speaking to HT City, Pandit expressed surprise over Varma’s criticism, alleging that the filmmaker still owes money to industry workers and technicians in a case dating back several years.

“Ram Gopal Varma himself has not given 1.25 crore to the industry, to our workers and technicians. He says, ‘Ban the federation’. This is a case from 2017. The picture was made, the picture was released, everything happened, but 1.25 crore is a very big amount for technicians and workers,” Pandit tells us.

Ashoke Pandit further questioned Varma’s criticism of FWICE’s action against Ranveer Singh, arguing that the federation was only acting to safeguard the interests of workers and technicians.

“If we issue a non-cooperation directive against you, you say it is illegal. You are not giving money. Isn’t that illegal?” he asks, adding that FWICE would continue to respond to those who, according to him, are unfairly attacking the federation without understanding the facts behind the issue.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / You owe 1.25 crore to our workers: Ashoke Pandit hits back at Ram Gopal Varma over Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row
Home / HTCity / Cinema / You owe 1.25 crore to our workers: Ashoke Pandit hits back at Ram Gopal Varma over Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row
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