You owe 1.25 crore to our workers: Ashoke Pandit hits back at Ram Gopal Varma over Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row

The ongoing controversy surrounding FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh has triggered strong reactions from several industry members, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. After RGV criticised the federation’s stand and questioned its authority, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has now hit back, accusing the filmmaker of ignoring his own unresolved issues with the federation.

Ashoke Pandit hits back at Ram Gopal Varma over Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 row

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Speaking to HT City, Pandit expressed surprise over Varma’s criticism, alleging that the filmmaker still owes money to industry workers and technicians in a case dating back several years.

“Ram Gopal Varma himself has not given ₹1.25 crore to the industry, to our workers and technicians. He says, ‘Ban the federation’. This is a case from 2017. The picture was made, the picture was released, everything happened, but ₹1.25 crore is a very big amount for technicians and workers,” Pandit tells us.

Ashoke Pandit further questioned Varma’s criticism of FWICE’s action against Ranveer Singh, arguing that the federation was only acting to safeguard the interests of workers and technicians.

“If we issue a non-cooperation directive against you, you say it is illegal. You are not giving money. Isn’t that illegal?” he asks, adding that FWICE would continue to respond to those who, according to him, are unfairly attacking the federation without understanding the facts behind the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} “Anybody abusing the federation without any reason, we are going to respond,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anybody abusing the federation without any reason, we are going to respond,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks come after Varma publicly criticised FWICE’s decision to issue a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in connection with the Don 3 dispute. The filmmaker questioned the federation’s role in the matter and voiced his support for the actor, triggering a fresh exchange between him and FWICE representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come after Varma publicly criticised FWICE’s decision to issue a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in connection with the Don 3 dispute. The filmmaker questioned the federation’s role in the matter and voiced his support for the actor, triggering a fresh exchange between him and FWICE representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pandit, however, maintains that the federation’s position has been repeatedly misunderstood. According to him, FWICE’s intervention is not aimed at targeting any individual actor but at protecting the interests of producers, workers and technicians who can be affected when projects face disruptions after significant investments have already been made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pandit, however, maintains that the federation’s position has been repeatedly misunderstood. According to him, FWICE’s intervention is not aimed at targeting any individual actor but at protecting the interests of producers, workers and technicians who can be affected when projects face disruptions after significant investments have already been made. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What is the Don 3 controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the Don 3 controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversy stems from Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, the latest installment of the popular franchise produced by Excel Entertainment. According to FWICE, producer-director Farhan Akhtar approached the federation alleging that the actor’s departure caused substantial financial losses after extensive pre-production work had already been completed. Following the complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The federation has repeatedly clarified that it has not banned the actor and that the move is intended to address concerns around professional commitments and accountability within the film industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy stems from Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3, the latest installment of the popular franchise produced by Excel Entertainment. According to FWICE, producer-director Farhan Akhtar approached the federation alleging that the actor’s departure caused substantial financial losses after extensive pre-production work had already been completed. Following the complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The federation has repeatedly clarified that it has not banned the actor and that the move is intended to address concerns around professional commitments and accountability within the film industry. {{/usCountry}}

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