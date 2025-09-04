You star Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome twin boys: ‘I don’t wanna wake them up'

American actor Penn Badgley has revealed that he and his wife Domino Kirke have welcomed identical twin sons. Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcomed twin boys recently.

The You star shared the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday, while announcing a live event for his podcast Podcrushed. “I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on, by the way, which is also why I’m whispering. Here, look, wanna see baby feet? Just tiny, little baby feet right there. I don’t wanna wake them up,” he said in the clip.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE.”

Penn's wife, Domino had first revealed the pregnancy in February. “Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with,” she had written in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2020. Domino is also mother to her 16-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Penn had spoken about the shock of learning that they were expecting twins earlier this year. “The twins was a shock. We were wondering what it would be, what would make it new.I do mean this sincerely, it sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, the pressure’s on us to raise them well,” he told Access Hollywood in April.

He also described the sonograms as an emotional moment. “To be honest, when we see the sonograms right now, seeing them together, as an only child, you know, it’s very touching to see them already so together,” he said.

Reflecting on her pregnancy in June, Domino wrote, “I think doula work prepared me for twin pregnancy by helping me stay healthily detached. So much of what I teach is how to let go of the outcome… to stay grounded in the mystery of it all. Pregnancy has no blueprint. And sometimes the bravest thing you can do is surrender to the ride.”