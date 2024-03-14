Zahrah S Khan on voicing Rakul-Jackky's wedding song Bin Tere: Glad to be a part of something which is purely for love

Zahrah S Khan, who was the main voice behind Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s trending wedding song Bin Tere, tells us that everything was a surprise for the bride. “I just had my singing part to do with it, but when I was told about the song’s purpose (for Rakul and Jackky’s wedding) and I heard the composition, I gave it my all and made sure tosing it with all the love I had in my heart,” she shares, adding, “It was a beautiful experience because the song was not being made for any commercial purpose, it was purely for love. An important day that two people were going to have together. It will remain a sweet memory for me that my work was associated for such a natural and pure moment.” Zahrah Khan sang Bin Tere(Zahrah Khan)

Talking about what went behind the scenes before making the song, the 32-year-old shares, “Jackky reached out to all of us and said that he wanted to make something special for his wife and it can be something that speaks about our love, journey and bond,” and continues, “It was a surprise for Rakul, she knew he was upto something, but didn’t know what it exactly was. She heard it much later and they were very happy about it.”

The singer is glad about the popularity the track is gaining all over social media. “We all are really happy that it is now trending on reels and everywhere else, people are giving it so much love. I keep seeing these beautiful videos on social media that people have been making. The most beautiful thing is when you are not expecting anything out of something and it makes you proud, it is a strange feeling. I wasn’t expecting anything actually, neither good nor bad. But when I saw the love, it was the most refreshing and surprising feeling,” says Khan.

According to her, social media is a boon and the way to go for songs to trend and go viral as she quips, “Right now, social media, or specifically Instagram reels have become one of the strongest platforms, because every human being who is on Instagram is able to connect with artists and vice versa, they are able to connect with their followers and fans. Its you virtually who is there on social media connecting with people and I think its a beautiful thing. You have a medium to say anything and put yourself out there.”