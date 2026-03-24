Mumbai witnessed a high-voltage night of laughter as Canadian comedian Russell Peters brought his Relax World Tour to the city, delivering a set that blended crowd work, cultural commentary, and personal anecdotes with ease. The evening opened with stand-up comic Nitish Sakhuja, who tried his hard to tickle the audiences funny bones before Peters took over. As he walked on stage to loud applause, he slipped into his familiar conversational rhythm, greeting the crowd with warmth. “It’s always good to be back in India,” he said, addressing the audience adidng, “I was here two years ago, and I really missed being here.” Zakir Khan’s surprise cameo, Taapsee Pannu in the spotlight as Russell Peters brings the house down in Mumbai

During his set, Russel went on to reflect on the country’s growth, comparing it to the condition of USA which he joked is slowly turning into a third world country. He remarked, “We’re probably are the only generation who’ll actually see India go from a third world country to a first world country in our lifetime,” a line that drew both laughter and applause. Speaking about the city, he added, “Mumbai is something that matters to me, it’s my favourite city. I like to perform here often.”

Peters’ set moved between global and local humour. He touched upon the current geopolitical climate with his trademark cheeky tone, before circling back to more familiar ground, like the stereotype of Indians running late, which drew instant recognition from the audience. A standout stretch of the night came when actor Taapsee Pannu and her husband, Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, became part of his crowd work. Spotting them in the audience, Peters built a series of jokes around Boe’s athletic background. At one point, after learning more about Taapsee, he quipped, “So what do you do? People here have been telling me you are someone know, not that I would know?” turning the interaction into one of the evening’s most engaging moments.

Among those who marked their presence at the show stars namely Viraj Ghelani, Atul Khatri, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sneha Kapoor, Gaurav Khanna, Eijaz Khan and more. As the set progressed, the 55-year-old leaned into stories from his own life, marriage, children, and dating, bringing a more personal layer to the performance while keeping the humour intact.

Just when the crowd through that the show seemed to be winding down, Peters introduced a surprise brought out the kuch needed cheers. Comedian Zakir Khan made an unannounced appearance, delivering a short but memorable set. He quipped that he had “just about a minute and a half of English and I would try to speak as much as I can.” When an audience member tried to interrupt, he responded in hindi, “Arre ruk bhai, 1.5 minutes ki jitni English aati hai bol lene de,” drawing loud cheers.

Following the roaring success of his Relax World Tour in association with District, in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru, Peters will continue touring across India with upcoming shows various cities.