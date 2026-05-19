Zayed Khan: Social media is not going anywhere, and I am more than happy to face the music

Actor Zayed Khan’s recent physical transformation signals his renewed focus on his craft. "I keep myself in a very centred state, typically based on roles coming my way.”

Actor Zayed Khan

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He elaborates, “So what I try is to keep in tune, it’s not always good to have abs so for me eating well, sleeping well and following this helps in maintaining the right fitness level.” He stresses the need for balance, adding, “Pushing my limits matters because what you want to achieve in life, being healthy mentally physically and socially, following a strict diet forever and having a certain figure steals life’s purpose.”

The actor has been transparent about his break from the screen, noting that it was essential for growth: “Everything cannot be measured, be it success or break. There are various aspects in life, be it personal or professional.”

Addressing the constant social media scrutiny faced by creative people, Zayed maintains that one must adapt. “Social media is not going anywhere, so one has to be able to take up what it has to offer and answer questions thrown at you as an actor,” he notes. “I am more than happy facing music as I don’t want to hide and answer as it’s becoming invasive day by day so we have to be happily part of it.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor is often still associated with his popular role as Lucky in the cult classic, Main Hoon Na. He acknowledges the weight of this iconic character, reflecting: “Stardom is a heavy you have to keep it on your shoulders. Not everybody can be judged by same scale, surely Mai Hoon Na has defined me as an actor, as a known person but I don’t carry the tags as a bag of bricks because most important is growth keeping failures in place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor is often still associated with his popular role as Lucky in the cult classic, Main Hoon Na. He acknowledges the weight of this iconic character, reflecting: “Stardom is a heavy you have to keep it on your shoulders. Not everybody can be judged by same scale, surely Mai Hoon Na has defined me as an actor, as a known person but I don’t carry the tags as a bag of bricks because most important is growth keeping failures in place.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Having observed the industry for decades, Zayed notes significant shifts in how films are made and consumed. He explains, “The professionalism in the industry has gone up and each and every aspect today is well defined. The ability to come up with something out of the ordinary, something that is not greenlit, the idea of improvisation has been challenged. This way spontaneity and natural performances have taken a back seat.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having observed the industry for decades, Zayed notes significant shifts in how films are made and consumed. He explains, “The professionalism in the industry has gone up and each and every aspect today is well defined. The ability to come up with something out of the ordinary, something that is not greenlit, the idea of improvisation has been challenged. This way spontaneity and natural performances have taken a back seat.” {{/usCountry}}

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To see him reunite on screen with Hrithik Roshan—he doesn’t rule out the possibility: “We never discuss working together but never say never so maybe something can happen on a new day.I am eyeing space with people who I can vibe with. I don’t know what I’ll be taking up in the near future as producer.”

Reflecting on the importance of family bonding, he adds, “In tough times the way family stays together specially when you lose a parent, that’s when values come to fore. The same values, family traditions that are passed from generations come down to us.” He recounts a vivid memory of his mother that shaped his life: “Once we were at the dining table all set to jump into our meals. We had some unexpected guests that came over and I remember on that particular day there was not enough on the table and I saw my mum graciously serving everybody and by the time it came to her it was not enough. She just said ‘I have already eaten.’ She was so convincing while doing it. These are the life lessons you imbibe and later inculcate in your own kids. My mum was a gem of a person who taught us and made us what we all siblings are as an individual.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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