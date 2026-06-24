Zendaya shows off her 5-carat diamond wedding ring at Berlin Spider-Man event with Tom Holland
Zendaya's wedding ring steals the show as she takes Berlin by storm with Tom Holland
Days after Tom Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya had secretly married, the 29-year-old newlywed bride stepped out alongside her husband for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Berlin, Germany on June 22, flashing her enviable ring stack for the cameras.
Zendaya's engagement ring, an approximately 5-carat elongated cushion-cut natural diamond in an east-west setting with a Georgian-inspired style on a yellow gold band, was hard to miss as the couple posed together on the red carpet. Apart from the ring, she wore a custom Louis Vuitton look consisting of a cropped black leather top paired with a matching floor-length skirt, styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach. The jewellery stole the show in its own right: intricate spiderweb earrings set with sapphires, aquamarines, and tanzanites, alongside a coordinating cocktail ring which served as a subtle but striking nod to the film's universe against the all-black ensemble. Tom complemented her look in a sharp black double-breasted Celine suit layered over a red shirt and tie.
The two are currently touring Europe promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series, ahead of its July 31 release.{{/usCountry}}
The two are currently touring Europe promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series, ahead of its July 31 release.{{/usCountry}}