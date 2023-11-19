Cricketers gear up: India, India!

As the cricket world is eagerly waiting for the grand finale of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday between India and Australia, former and current players in Lucknow share their plans for the big game.

Here's a glimpse into their plans:

I play for India Oil and was part of a tournament in Mumbai. Returning today, I plan to practice in the morning and then watch the match with my family. Expecting friends to join will make it more exciting.

— Ravikant Shukla, Captain, Team India U-19 (2007)

With Sunday being a day off, it's a family affair. Two cricket friends are joining, and we'll cheer for our inform Team India together.

— Priyanka Shally, Chairperson, UPCA Women’s Team Selection Committee

I am part of the UP Ranji Trophy camp in Kanpur. So, just like semi-finals, we cricketers will either watch together in a room or head to a lounge for big screen viewing—a great experience with like-minded players.

— Akshdeep Nath, Vice-Captain, Team India Under-19- (2012)

I had a great match today but on Sunday we will have a day off. I am going to watch to World Cup finals with my family and cheer for Team India.

— Shilpi Yadav, Left-hand Orthodox Spinner, UP Women’s Team

Being a cricketer and working in a bank, I travel a lot, so I do not stay back home much. My daughter has come down after studies, so I will make the most of it. My best wishes to my friend and brother Rahul Dravid (India coach) and Team India.

— Gyanendra Pandey, Ex-Team India Bowler

We have a Lucknow district team’s match at BBD Ground on Sunday with the North-East cricket team. Hope the match finishes early and till then we will watch live on mobile and then rush home to watch it on big screen with family. India ko jitaana hai!!!

— Arzoo Singh, All-Rounder, UP Women’s Team

