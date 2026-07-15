Dama Dam 2.0! PM Modi’s praise sends Shibani Kashyap’s viral video back on the charts

Singer Shibani A Kashyap is making headlines for all the right reasons. The singer recently caught widespread attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her video-performance at an event in Auckland. The PM specifically complimented the high-octane performance of Dama Dam Mast Qalandar alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, which originally took place during last year’s Independence Day celebrations. Shibani Kashyap, (inset) viral video

​Since the PM’s shoutout, the video has found a massive second lease on life online. “It went viral all over again, and how!” an ecstatic Shibani tells us. “The video is being revisited by everyone, with many tagging it as Dama Dam 2.0. The view count has shot into millions right after our PM’s mention.”

​Interestingly, Shibani had absolutely no idea she was about to take over the internet again. “My phone was buzzing constantly, and I couldn’t figure out why. It was only after a friend called that I realised our PM had mentioned the video, pushing it right back into the spotlight,” she shares.

​Recalling the original performance that started it all, she adds, “I was in New Zealand for the August 15 event last year and thought it would be great to invite their PM on stage for a step or two. That’s when I thought of Dama Dam Mast Qalandar, given its universal connect. It struck a chord instantly, and well, the rest is history.”

​The renewed viral fame has also brought the iconic track back into demand for her upcoming live gigs. “I am constantly getting requests to perform the song. In fact, for my next show, I’ve already received a special request to open the night with this number. I’m completely overwhelmed! Even when my close friends threw a small bash recently, I had to sing a snippet on popular demand,” laughs Shibani, who is now all set to perform in the USA for Independence Day this year.