‘Damn, Silver Fox’: PM Narendra Modi gets rated by foreign ladies in viral video; check out how well he does

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful, popular and adored leaders of the world. He has taken the country to great heights and grown India’s economy. But that’s not all. PM Modi is also a star on social media, with a fan following of over a 100 million. Well, today we came across an old viral video which resurfaced on the internet, where a content creator asks foreign ladies to rate the Prime Minister of India. He only shows them a picture of Modi ji, without revealing who he is. The verdict will pleasantly surprise you. Foreigners rate Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Yes, you read that right. This viral vox-pop video was originally shared on Instagram by anchor, actor and content creator Divya Fofani in November last year. It has now resurfaced and is making the internet go crazy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his rizz. The clip begins with a woman looking at PM Modi’s picture in awe and saying, “Damn! Silver Fox. Ten. Ten out of ten.” She goes on to explain, “He looks smart. Looks like a clever man.” Her friend agrees, and so does the next lady who is asked to rate PM Modi.

Another woman goes on to gush, “Ten over ten. I mean, it’s a blessing to be this age and still look good. I think he looks good for his age.” Later in the video, a man is shown PM Modi’s picture after which he states, “Looks wise. Yeah, man. The Silver Fox. He looks like he has great skin.” A lady even called PM Modi ‘my type’ after giving him full marks. When the content creator revealed that Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India, she replied, “Well, I want to meet him.”

This year, PM Modi will be turning 75 years old. We wish him many, many more years of winning and ruling hearts across the globe!