Easy DIY Ganpati decor ideas for last-minute Ganesh Chaturthi styling

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, #diyganpatidecor Reels and posts on Instagram are clocking more than 1 million views, as creators swap elaborate synthetic props for affordable, reusable and natural materials. Here are four easy decor ideas to try at home for some last-minute festive styling.

Stack up terracotta

This Ganesh Chaturthi, your decor doesn’t need to be elaborate or expensive. (Instagram)

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The humble kulhad gets a festive makeover when stacked and dressed with marigolds. The warm, reddish-brown terracotta brings an earthy texture to the mandap, while the flowers add colour. Leave the cups natural for a rustic look. After the celebrations, reuse them for serving or as planters.

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{{^usCountry}} How to do it: Stack terracotta kulhads in a stable inverted-pyramid formation, securing the layers if needed. Tuck marigold flowers or small floral bunches between the cups. For a smaller home, make a two- or three-tier version instead of a full tower. Build a natural backdrop with leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to do it: Stack terracotta kulhads in a stable inverted-pyramid formation, securing the layers if needed. Tuck marigold flowers or small floral bunches between the cups. For a smaller home, make a two- or three-tier version instead of a full tower. Build a natural backdrop with leaves {{/usCountry}}

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Banana and palm leaves can turn a simple corner into a natural, temple-inspired setting. Large banana leaves work well as a backdrop or altar lining, while palm fronds add structure through fans, arches or layered patterns. Their contrasting shapes and textures keep an all-green setup from looking flat.

How to do it: Use banana leaves to cover a cardboard or wooden backing panel, overlapping them slightly to create a green backdrop. If banana leaves are not available, you can use palm fronds around the edges or fold them into fan shapes and arrange them behind the idol, using foam. Wipe fresh leaves with a damp cloth to keep them clean and lightly mist them to keep them looking fresh. You can use banana leaves for coverage and palm leaves for texture. Together, they can replace a bulky decorative backdrop while keeping the setup natural.

Style your altar with an urli

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A brass or terracotta urli can become more than a traditional accent. Filled with water and scattered with flower petals, it adds colour, reflection and a gentle festive glow to the base of the Ganpati setup.

How to do it: Place a wide urli in front of or beside the chowki and fill it about three-quarters with clean water. Scatter marigold, jasmine or rose petals over the surface and add floating diyas. Keep the arrangement low so it complements rather than competes with the idol. If your Ganpati corner is small, let one large urli work as the centrepiece, and use flowers to decorate it as a mandap, placing the idol right in the centre.

Make an umbrella your Ganpati canopy

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A fabric umbrella can instantly create a colourful canopy and give the Ganpati corner a more dressed-up look. A transparent umbrella may work best to give it your own twist, but even traditional fabrics such as Bandhani or Chanderi can bring pattern and colour. It would be best to upcycle an existing umbrella. Add fairy lights and mirrors to give it a striking look, and hang tassles or flower garlands to style it up.

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How to do it: Start with a plain fabric umbrella and decorate its rim with tassels, mirror work or a thin marigold garland. Arrange a string of battery-operated fairy lights. Hang it securely upside down from a ceiling hook above the idol, or place it at an angle behind the chowki to create a halo-like backdrop. Keep the rest of the setup simple with a fabric-covered chowki, a few flowers and diyas.