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How to turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox

Turn a simple ceramic container into a stylish match holder with this quick four-step DIY

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 01:43 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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If you've ever admired those stylish ceramic match holders on Pinterest, here's a simple way to make one yourself. With a ceramic container, a peel-and-stick striker pad and a few matches, you can create a functional décor piece that looks chic on a desk, coffee table or vanity in just a few minutes.

Turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox

Step 1: Peel Your Striker Sticker

Peel a circular, adhesive-backed match striker sheet off its backing. You can easily find these online.

Step 2: Smooth It onto the Base

Flip your ceramic holder or trinket upside down. Press the adhesive striker circle firmly into the recessed center of the base, smoothing down the edges so it sticks perfectly flat.

Step 3: Test the Friction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / Decor / How to turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox
Home / HTCity / Decor / How to turn your ceramic trinkets into a matchbox
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