The coolest custom rakhis to shop this season

Ditch the cliché red threads this Rakhi. If your sibling’s entire personality revolves around early morning drives, non-negotiable leg days, or addiction to Diet Coke, they deserve a thread that actually gets them.

A subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter from Nicobar

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From campus activists to iced-matcha loyalists, here is a curated list of quirky, character-packed Rakhi picks tailored to match your sibling’s exact energy.

The activist

Inspired by student movements and grassroots protest, this hand-loomed thread lets your sibling wear their cause on their sleeve.

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Sleek 18-karat gold plating on solid brass — a subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter.

Nicobar | ₹950

The builder

A miniature block-style charm that trades boring traditions for pure nostalgia.

Ferns N Petals (FNP) | ₹499

The Diet Coke addict

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Anchored by a mini soda-can charm, made specifically for the brother running on zero sugar, heavy carbonation, and pure sarcasm.

Ishkaara | ₹399

The fitness freak

A lightweight barbell thread designed to honor every cracked PR and non-negotiable leg day.

Kashti by Kanta Agarwal | ₹130

The cricket fanatic

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A stadium-inspired set made for the sibling who tracks test match stats like local news.

@blushworkjaipur (Instagram) | ₹300 for a set of 3 (+ shipping)

The ritualist

Designed for your sister or sister-in-law's daily routine—from morning skin prep to that afternoon iced matcha.

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Tonoto by Shivi Bist | ₹699

The sleep master

Dedicated to the brother who treats napping like an Olympic sport, but still shows up when it actually counts.

The Knack Lane by Abhilasha | ₹100+