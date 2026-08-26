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The coolest custom rakhis to shop this season

From campus activists to iced-matcha loyalists, here is a curated list of quirky, character-packed Rakhi picks tailored to match your sibling’s exact energy

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 14:48:03 IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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Ditch the cliché red threads this Rakhi. If your sibling’s entire personality revolves around early morning drives, non-negotiable leg days, or addiction to Diet Coke, they deserve a thread that actually gets them.

A subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter from Nicobar
A subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter from Nicobar

From campus activists to iced-matcha loyalists, here is a curated list of quirky, character-packed Rakhi picks tailored to match your sibling’s exact energy.

The activist

Inspired by student movements and grassroots protest, this hand-loomed thread lets your sibling wear their cause on their sleeve.

Sleek 18-karat gold plating on solid brass — a subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter.

Nicobar | 950

The builder

A miniature block-style charm that trades boring traditions for pure nostalgia.

Ferns N Petals (FNP) | 499

The Diet Coke addict

Anchored by a mini soda-can charm, made specifically for the brother running on zero sugar, heavy carbonation, and pure sarcasm.

Ishkaara | 399

The fitness freak

A lightweight barbell thread designed to honor every cracked PR and non-negotiable leg day.

Kashti by Kanta Agarwal | 130

The cricket fanatic

A stadium-inspired set made for the sibling who tracks test match stats like local news.

@blushworkjaipur (Instagram) | 300 for a set of 3 (+ shipping)

The ritualist

Designed for your sister or sister-in-law's daily routine—from morning skin prep to that afternoon iced matcha.

Tonoto by Shivi Bist | 699

The sleep master

Dedicated to the brother who treats napping like an Olympic sport, but still shows up when it actually counts.

The Knack Lane by Abhilasha | 100+

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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