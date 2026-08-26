The coolest custom rakhis to shop this season

Ditch the cliché red threads this Rakhi. If your sibling’s entire personality revolves around early morning drives, non-negotiable leg days, or addiction to Diet Coke, they deserve a thread that actually gets them.
From campus activists to iced-matcha loyalists, here is a curated list of quirky, character-packed Rakhi picks tailored to match your sibling’s exact energy.
The activist
Inspired by student movements and grassroots protest, this hand-loomed thread lets your sibling wear their cause on their sleeve.
iTokri | ₹790
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iTokri | ₹790
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Sleek 18-karat gold plating on solid brass — a subtle nod to early tee times, fairways, and post-round banter.
Nicobar | ₹950
The builder
A miniature block-style charm that trades boring traditions for pure nostalgia.
Ferns N Petals (FNP) | ₹499
The Diet Coke addict
Anchored by a mini soda-can charm, made specifically for the brother running on zero sugar, heavy carbonation, and pure sarcasm.
Ishkaara | ₹399
The fitness freak
A lightweight barbell thread designed to honor every cracked PR and non-negotiable leg day.
Kashti by Kanta Agarwal | ₹130
The cricket fanatic
A stadium-inspired set made for the sibling who tracks test match stats like local news.
@blushworkjaipur (Instagram) | ₹300 for a set of 3 (+ shipping)
The ritualist
Designed for your sister or sister-in-law's daily routine—from morning skin prep to that afternoon iced matcha.
Tonoto by Shivi Bist | ₹699
The sleep master
Dedicated to the brother who treats napping like an Olympic sport, but still shows up when it actually counts.
The Knack Lane by Abhilasha | ₹100+