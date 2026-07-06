The Y2K trend of bedazzling is back, but do we know about its underrated mental health benefits?

In the early 2000s, bedazzling exploded. From jeans and baby tees to phone cases and bandanas, no surface was safe from rhinestones. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake wore rhinestones relentlessly. The trend’s accessibility meant anyone could participate, unlike most luxury trends of the era. Then minimalism arrived, and the rhinestones were put away. Until now.

Driven by Y2K nostalgia and a broader revival of maximalism, bedazzling and rhinestone phone cases are currently at a ten-year high

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Driven by Y2K nostalgia and a broader revival of maximalism, bedazzling and rhinestone phone cases are currently at a ten-year high, and the objects being bedazzled have expanded far beyond fashion, to coffee machines, water bottles, canvases, and even medical inhalers. But why the sudden revival?

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Why is the trend growing?

{{^usCountry}} Psychologists note that more people are actively seeking ways to slow down and step back from the relentless pace of modern life. The constant switching between emails, social media, and work has left many mentally drained, with little room for uninterrupted thought. Hands-on creative hobbies, whether bedazzling, knitting, pottery, or painting, offer exactly that breathing room, shifting focus to the process rather than the outcome, with no pressure to rush. Most people find that in itself calming. The mental health benefits of bedazzling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Psychologists note that more people are actively seeking ways to slow down and step back from the relentless pace of modern life. The constant switching between emails, social media, and work has left many mentally drained, with little room for uninterrupted thought. Hands-on creative hobbies, whether bedazzling, knitting, pottery, or painting, offer exactly that breathing room, shifting focus to the process rather than the outcome, with no pressure to rush. Most people find that in itself calming. The mental health benefits of bedazzling {{/usCountry}}

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To understand the apparent mental health benefits of bedazzling, we interviewed multiple psychologists and psychiatrists. Across all of them, there was a clear consensus: bedazzling works because it combines focused attention, visible progress, and a sense of personal agency. These elements are often linked with improved mood and a feeling of satisfaction. The repetitive, absorbing nature of the activity draws the mind away from anxious or intrusive thoughts, anchoring it in the present, functioning almost like mindfulness without being labelled as such. Completing even a small project activates the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine and generating a genuine sense of accomplishment.

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Dr. Jaya Sukul, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Headspace Healing Noida, points out that the tangible progress of bedazzling can create a genuine feeling of accomplishment, even when the project itself is relatively small. In her clinical experience, she has found that repetitive hand movements can be surprisingly grounding for people dealing with anxiety, gently shifting attention away from racing thoughts and anchoring the mind in the present moment. While such activities don’t make anxiety disappear, they offer a welcome mental pause and help people feel calmer for a while.

Dr Desiree Saimbi, Consultant Psychiatrist at Sant Parmanand Hospital, believes that bedazzling reflects our need to make ordinary things feel personal and meaningful. She said, “Creative activities like this engage multiple brain networks. The prefrontal cortex helps us plan and make creative choices; the motor cortex and cerebellum coordinate the fine hand movements, while the brain’s reward system releases dopamine, giving us a sense of pleasure and accomplishment. This combination explains why simple creative hobbies can feel both relaxing and emotionally rewarding.”

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Dr. Bhavya K Bairy, Consultant Psychiatrist at Manipal Hospital, has elaborated on how bedazzling helps exercise a sense of control and also gives a certain kind of pleasure. She talked about how our eyes are naturally drawn to bright, shiny, and colourful objects. So when life seems very dull, the sparkle and visual richness that this bedazzling offers can create small moments of delight and improve the mood of an individual. It’s found to have genuine therapeutic benefits. It reduces stress by encouraging focused attention, improves mood through creative expression, offers a healthy distraction from repetitive negative thoughts, and often creates opportunities for social connections.

Note: All the psychologists have stressed that it’s important to recognize that while creative activities can support emotional well-being, they are not a substitute for professional treatment in individuals experiencing clinical anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions. They are best viewed as healthy coping strategies that complement overall psychological wellness.

What to look out for?

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As stated by Dr. Jaya Sukul, “It is worth noting that not everyone experiences crafts in the same way. While some find repetitive tasks soothing, others may become impatient or frustrated.”

Dr. Desiree Saimbi has stressed that excessive decorating may sometimes reflect underlying psychological processes such as perfectionism, compulsive personality traits, or difficulties with emotional regulation. The key distinction is whether the activity remains a flexible, enjoyable hobby or becomes something that feels uncontrollable or causes significant impairment. When a behaviour is driven by compulsion rather than choice, or begins to negatively affect quality of life, it may warrant further psychological evaluation.

Dr. Bhavya K Bairy has also noted that like any rewarding activity, bedazzling can also tip into unhealthy territory if it becomes excessive; signs include an inability to stop, overspending on supplies, neglecting work, sleep, or relationships, or using it solely to avoid dealing with real problems.

Real-life experiences

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Shanawar Khalid, a 26-year-old cardiologist, found bedazzling in his search for new experiences “apart from cafe hopping.” He was intrigued by the popularity of the trend and signed up for a workshop at Earthly Trinkets. He attended three workshops; in two of them, he bedazzled on the canvas, and in the last one, he bedazzled a Coke can, describing the experience as “it was so fun” and “it’s like an art therapy to me.”

Roopsee Karanwal is another bedazzling enthusiast in her late 20s, working in corporate. She has described her bedazzling experiences as immensely therapeutic. She said, “Placing each glitter piece by hand definitely tested my patience, but it also gave me a whole new appreciation for handmade creations.” She also mentioned how she did the workshops with her dad and believes that he enjoyed it even more than she did: “We had the best time creating, laughing, and making new memories together.”

Workshops in Delhi NCR

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If you’re looking for similar experiences and plan to try out bedazzling, check out the following organisations. These workshops are for people of all ages. People attend in groups and individually. All of them have remarked that individuals attending often end up connecting with others.

Earthly Trinkets: Started by sisters Kamalpreet and Sukhpreet Kaur, this DIY workshop is held in cafés, studios, and event spaces. According to them, many people come alone and leave with new friends, while others join them with family or friends. People coming alone seem to be more adventurous as they do not seek the company of anyone but come for a therapeutic and solo experience. They host workshops almost every weekend. Their next Bedazzling workshop is on 11 July from 3 pm to 5 pm in Cafe Hawkers, CP, Delhi.

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Doodle Den Delhi - Started by Gul Gupta and Niyati Nagpal, they host creative workshops and art experiences across Delhi. Their vision is to combine creativity with personalisation. The workshops are guided by our own trained team, and the experience is beginner-friendly and enjoyable. Their audience mainly consists of Gen Z and young professionals, but also families, couples, and corporate groups. They host workshops at least once every month. Their next bedazzling workshop is on 26 July.

SoLuv Scenes - A creative community, started by Arunima, that brings people together through exciting art workshops hosted at different cafés, restaurants, and event spaces across NCR. Their workshops are all about having fun without worrying about whether you’re “good at art.” They’ve had college students, working professionals, parents, couples, best friends, and even entire families attend. They conduct workshops every month. Their next bedazzling workshop can be found on their social media handles.

How to bedazzle at home

If you prefer your own company without the factor of an unfamiliar environment, this is for you.

What you need: Rhinestones (available on Amazon or any craft store), gem glue or E6000 adhesive, a wax pencil to pick up individual stones, the object you want to bedazzle

Steps:

Clean the surface of your object thoroughly. Dust or oil will prevent the stones from sticking.

Plan your design loosely before you start. You don’t need to sketch it out, but have a rough idea of where you want the stones to go. Or you could just take it with the flow.

Apply a small dot of glue to the surface – not to the stone. Less is more.

Use the wax pencil to pick up a rhinestone and press it gently onto the glue dot. Hold for a few seconds.

Work in small sections rather than applying glue across the entire surface at once – glue dries fast.

Once done, leave it flat to dry for at least a few hours before handling. Some glues need up to 24 hours to fully set.

Beginner tip: Start with a flat surface like a phone case or picture frame before moving to curved objects like bottles or tumblers because curved surfaces are significantly harder to work with.