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This viral DIY hack turns a cup and saucer into a chic decor stand

This easy DIY adds height, dimension, and instant polish to any setup. 

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:00 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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This is the kind of DIY that makes you do a double-take. You wonder how is something this simple can be so effective? You know those perfectly styled cake stands and pedestal bowls you spot in home stores and luxury home decor photoshoots? This is the DIY version that you can make with pieces you probably already own, thanks to this viral decor hack.

This easy decor can be done with things you already have at your home, (Credits: Instagram/homewithmari__)

Lifestyle creator Mari Parsons has caught everyone’s attention for turning everyday crockery into elevated stands that feel straight out of a boutique. Using just a plate and a bowl or even a cup and saucer, this easy hack turns basic pieces into a versatile home essential. It’s a reminder that great styling isn’t always about buying more, but about reimagining what you already have at home.

(Written by Snigdha Nalini Oreya)

 
diy home decor decor interior decor
Home / HTCity / Decor / This viral DIY hack turns a cup and saucer into a chic decor stand
Home / HTCity / Decor / This viral DIY hack turns a cup and saucer into a chic decor stand
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