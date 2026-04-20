This viral DIY hack turns a cup and saucer into a chic decor stand

This is the kind of DIY that makes you do a double-take. You wonder how is something this simple can be so effective? You know those perfectly styled cake stands and pedestal bowls you spot in home stores and luxury home decor photoshoots? This is the DIY version that you can make with pieces you probably already own, thanks to this viral decor hack.

This easy decor can be done with things you already have at your home, (Credits: Instagram/homewithmari__)

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Lifestyle creator Mari Parsons has caught everyone’s attention for turning everyday crockery into elevated stands that feel straight out of a boutique. Using just a plate and a bowl or even a cup and saucer, this easy hack turns basic pieces into a versatile home essential. It’s a reminder that great styling isn’t always about buying more, but about reimagining what you already have at home.

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{{^usCountry}} If you’re looking to upgrade your space without splurging, this might be your easiest weekend project. What makes it work is the added height, as it instantly brings dimension to your table, making even the simplest setup feel styled and intentional. It’s budget-friendly, low-effort, and surprisingly impactful. How to try it yourself at home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you’re looking to upgrade your space without splurging, this might be your easiest weekend project. What makes it work is the added height, as it instantly brings dimension to your table, making even the simplest setup feel styled and intentional. It’s budget-friendly, low-effort, and surprisingly impactful. How to try it yourself at home {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Start with a sturdy plate and a small bowl or cup that will act as the base. Choose pieces that match your aesthetic - minimal, vintage, or patterned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Start with a sturdy plate and a small bowl or cup that will act as the base. Choose pieces that match your aesthetic - minimal, vintage, or patterned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Use a strong adhesive to fix the base to the underside of the plate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Use a strong adhesive to fix the base to the underside of the plate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Hold in place and let it cure completely as per instructions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Hold in place and let it cure completely as per instructions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Once set, style it your way. Use it as a dessert stand, candle stand, or even as festive accents and add trinkets to jazz up your space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Once set, style it your way. Use it as a dessert stand, candle stand, or even as festive accents and add trinkets to jazz up your space. {{/usCountry}}

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(Written by Snigdha Nalini Oreya)

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