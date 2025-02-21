Dhanashree Verma's family refutes ‘baseless claims’ about 60 crore alimony from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Popular social media influencer and content creator Dhanashree Verma's family have released a statement rubbishing all rumours that suggest that Dhanashree has asked ₹60 crore as alimony from her estranged husband Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In a statement issued to the press, the family has denied asking for any sum as part of alimony. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been separated for a while now.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy," the statement read.

For the unintiated, over the last few days reports of Dhanashree asking for ₹60 crore as alimony from Yuzvendra, were doing rounds over the Internet.

Meanwhile, contrary to popular reports social media influencer Dhanashree Verma's lawyer has denied that Dhanshree's divorce with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been finalised. "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanshree's lawyer Aditi Mohan said in a statement released to the press on Friday afternoon.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, the internet was abuzz with speculations of a final hearing of the impending divorce between Chahal and Verma two, who got married in December 2020, have now finalised their divorce.

According to reports, the final hearing took place on Thursday at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The judge asked the estranged couple to attend a counselling session, after which both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree told the judge that they were seeking divorce with mutual consent. They reportedly said that they were living separately for the last 18 months. The two cited “compatibility issues” as the primary cause of divorce.