Don’t let it bleed out: Caring for clothes with natural dye

Natural dyes have the power to infuse life into fabrics besides being kind on the environment. But one major catch is that they pose the challenge of bleeding or running — resulting in the colour fading, or, in the worst cases, ruining the garment. It’s crucial to note that natural dyes are not inherently pH-neutral

To prevent this, textile designer Madhu Jain suggests dry cleaning clothes with natural dyes for the first time and subsequently washing them with reetha (soapberry); and avoiding sunlight exposure. “Another helpful tip is to soak the clothes in salt water for a period of time. Salt water helps the colour stay,” Jain adds.

Fashion and textile designer Heena Sukhani cautions that one must avoid mistaking pigments for stains: “For instance, the colour of beetroot may give the impression that it can create natural dyes, but in reality, beetroot only provides staining without any pigment value on a molecular level.”

What causes colour bleeding

When the colour bleeds, it indicates that it hasn’t been fixed into the fabric properly. “While many people believe that indigo dyes bleed the most, it is possible to minimise it by ensuring proper fixation, or neutralisation. It’s crucial to note that natural dyes are not inherently pH-neutral; they can be acidic or basic. Hence, when purchasing fabrics dyed with natural dyes, it becomes crucial to ensure their pH neutrality,” shares fashion and textile designer Heena Sukhani, adding: When sellers neglect to wash the product, it is often due to their failure to appreciate natural colours and their inherent properties. They prioritise selling vibrant colours. This is why washing and pH neutralisation play a vital role in maintaining the quality of the fabric.

Consider mordanting

“It’s a process that involves understanding the unique properties of each natural dye in order to fix the colour onto the cloth, says Sukhani.

For instance, indigo and marigold have different properties. Mordanting helps fix the colour and enhance its strength. It can be carried out by either soaking the fabric in soy milk or alum powder. Mordants are also made using liquid iron or rust water.

Things to keep in mind for the maintenance of natural dye

Shilpi Gupta, fashion designer suggested some maintenance tips to sustain the colour of the natural dye:

1. Turn clothes inside out to reduce friction (which leads to fading on the outside). Wash heavy and delicate fabrics separately, and zip all zippers up to reduce friction. Wash in cold water, which keeps fibres closed, trapping dye inside.

2. Try soaking your tie dye in equal parts white vinegar and cold water for 30 minutes after you initially rinse out the dye from your garment. The vinegar helps with colour fastness.

3. You can remove colour bleeding stains by dissolving oxygen bleach in hot water and then allowing the mixture to cool down. Add the garment and soak it for 15 minutes and then rinse. The stain should be gone.

