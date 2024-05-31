Doobara actor Rahul Bhat: It’s the best phase for me

Doobara (2022) actor Rahul Bhat says his upcoming projects will reveal a new version of him. Rahul Bhat at Hazratganj, Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

“Starting with my next film Kennedy, the audience will see Rahul 2.0. This is the best phase for me and actors like us if you have luck by your side! With exposure to global cinema, the audience is very much aware and welcoming now. That’s the reason films with superstars, in absence of good content, are failing badly. On OTT too big stars have not made a big impact as wahan sirf acting and content work karte hain – star power, heroism highspeed and slow-motion shots does not work on OTT,” says the actor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rahul Bhat at Hazratganj, Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

He is once again shooting for Sudhir Mishra’s next, after Daas Dev (2018), in the city. Last seen in Chakki (2022), Bhat says that he has been working more on his craft to make an extra impact.

“I play (politician) Sanjay Gandhi in Sudhir sir’s project. Then Kennedy is set to be released in the coming months. I have completed the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Black Warrant based on a book penned by a jailor posted at Tihar Jail where I play the lead. I have also completed Crime Beat, directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, which is about the media industry,” he says.

After Ugly (2014), Kennedy was his second film that was screened at Cannes Films Festival last year. Bhat says, “I hope ki jaldi meri hattrick ho jaye. Also, this is my third film with Anurag (Kashyap, director) including Doobara. His films may not have been a huge commercial success, but their shelf life is long...aaj bhi log dekh kar appreciate karte hain. Ugly was released only in 100 theatres but earned thrice its cost. Anurag is an artiste and does not bother about releases, but I am hopeful that he understands its importance now.”

Rahul Bhat during his visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

Bhat feels he is blessed as “acchey directors ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mil raha hai.”

Talking more about his ongoing phase, Bhat says, “I am enjoying my journey, I am getting to work with genius directors like Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Abhishek Kapoor, Sudhir sir and am in talks with Abhishek Chaubey and Sriram Raghavan. I have not been a commercial actor and have been associated with independent films more, but I am ready to take that leap. Besides, I am gearing up launch my production house soon.”