Elon Musk's Tamil meme dig at Apple-OpenAI partnership spins amusing X reactions

Elon Musk's unhinged X escapades have inadvertently become part of the social media platform's renewed legacy since the businessman and investor took over the reigns. The latest development in this comes with his jab at Apple following the tech giant's newly announced partnership with OpenAI. For those still attempting to decode the meme, it shows a man and a woman sharing coconut water through the same straw. Elon's jab meant to imply how the Apple-OpenAI partnership essentially spells the commencement of yet another chapter in unethical data sharing. Needless to say, the internet has been having a field day ever since the meme went live on Musk's official X handle. Elon Musk used a meme-ified still from Tamil film Thappattam to take a dig at Apple's partnership with OpenAI

Apple's partnership with OpenAI unsurprisingly has the brand's loyalists on edge owing to speculations over how much of their privacy is up for being unknowingly auctioned. Many comments under Musk's posts have been asking how Apple, despite its massive funds is unable to come up with its own AI. An X user commented, "How can a $3 trillion company not come up with their own artificial intelligence??" Others have added their voices to the opinion commending Android for at least admitting to their data-sharing practices as opposed to Apple, which continues to deny it. The comment read, "that's why android is the best...at least u know that your data is begin share not like apple doing it in a secret manner".

Some users flipped the script on Musk himself, accusing X of secretively indulging in the same practices. An X user commented, "Love how twitter takes all your data, even your address. You are so pressed because they didn’t choose grok’s broken system." A rather popular demand in the comments section happened to be the demand for a Tesla phone, deeming it the safest option amid the growing concerns surrounding data-sharing.

A layer of conspiracy was also added to the mix with one user comparing the Apple logo to the mythology of the forbidden apple. Sharing some food for thought the comment read, "I always found it interesting how the logo is a bitten apple like the forbidden fruit from Eden. Surely I’m not the only one who’s noticed that."

Thappattam producer has a wholesome reaction

The origin of the meme which has now found a global audience is actually a 2017 Tamil film by the name of Thappattam. In response to Musk using the meme-ified still from the film to get his anti-Apple point across, producer Adhama Bhava reached out to Musk on X extending a hearty token of appreciation to him for making the movie's poster “world famous”.

