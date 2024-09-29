(Exclusive) Actor Raveena Tandon's next OTT project is titled Dynasty; co-stars ghazal veteran Talat Aziz

Having played a cop in Aranyak (2021) and a lawyer in Patna Shuklla, it seems Raveena Tandon is enjoying hardcore portrayals on screen. We have exclusively learnt that the actor’s next is a political drama. A source close to the project says, “The web series is titled Dynasty. While Raveena plays the protagonist in the show, veteran singer-actor Talat Aziz will also play a key character.” Raveena Tandon(Photo: Instagram)

It marks Tandon’s fifth OTT outing after Aranyak, Patna Shuklla, Karmma Calling and Ghudchadi. The source adds, “The series is being directed by Sahil Sangha. Raveena and the cast will start shooting for it in the second half of October. The locations are still being finalised, but a large part of it is likely to be shot in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, the actor, who always likes to keep her fashion game on point, in a recent interview with HT City Showstoppers spoke about her fashion choices. When asked if she has ever felt the pressure to live up to her glamorous onscreen image or prove her versatility through her roles and she said, “Honestly not. I still do my own thing. It’s just that I like to experiment with different things. For the song Dil Mein Hai Tu featuring Akshay (Kumar) and me in Daava (1997), I went shopping with the choreographer to the Goa flea market and picked up the accessories myself. We created looks for the both of us on the set with those things.”

The actor’s films, like her sartorial choices, have been as varied as they get. The 49-year-old has also had her share of critics. How did she keep them from affecting her choices back in the day? “Luckily, there was no fashion police as such in those days,” she said, adding, “We would walk out with a ponytail and track pants and not bother. Today, you have to be dressed to the nines. I see the pressure on the younger actors to do airport looks. As you grow older, you really don’t care. But it doesn’t mean you go out looking like a sloth.”